Who is Olumide on The Bachelorette? What to know about the IT analyst and where to find him on Instagram

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Olumide Onajide.

Who is Olumide Onajide?

Olumide is a 27-year-old IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey who believes that fate has brought him to The Bachelorette.

Olumide is extremely excited about meeting and pursuing a love story with Michelle Young. He finds Michelle to be a beautiful woman and his belief in fate has led him to feel that he and Michelle’s paths were destined to cross.

Similar to many of Michelle’s men, Olumide has a background in sports, specifically basketball. Olumide played basketball at the division one university Rutgers University. Competitive by nature, perhaps Michelle and Olumide’s love for the game will bond them.

Along with enjoying theater and hating tofu, Olumide also prides himself on being confident, caring, and attentive.

When Olumide is in love he tends to go above and beyond for his woman and hopes to have the chance to go all out as he competes for Michelle Young’s love and hand in marriage.

Find Olumide Onajide on Instagram

You can follow Olumide at @kingolu30 on Instagram.

While Olumide works as an IT analyst, he is also a model and motivator and shares tons of photos from his shoots on his page.

Olumide enjoys sports, Marvel’s Black Panther, as well as fitness and he boasts an impressive set of abs and muscles in several of his shirtless photos.

Olumide also promotes Black culture and Black love, which he is hoping to find with Michelle as she is only the third Bachelorette with a Black background.

Time will tell if Michelle finds Olumide to be her destined soulmate but he definitely made a huge impression on the first night and now, we wouldn’t be surprised if he became a big Bachelor Nation star. What do you think of Olumide Onajide and his potential with Michelle?

