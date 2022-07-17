RHUGT: Here’s why RHOA star Porsha Williams is replacing Tinsley Mortimer for Season 3

Porsha Williams replaces Tinsley Mortimer for Season 3 of RHUGT. Pic credit: @Porsha4real/Instagram

The Peacock streaming platform struck gold when it released Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021.

The series brings together some of the most popular stars from the Bravo housewives franchise and sends them on a luxurious vacation together.

While the ladies are enjoying a unique adventure, they also bring the drama as long-standing feuds are addressed and arguments inevitably occur.

The show has been fondly received by fans. Peacock recognized they have a hit on their hands, and quickly renewed the series for another season. Keeping up with the theme of lavish vacations, the third installment of the show will take place in Thailand.

The cast for Season 3 was revealed shortly after the renewal announcement. Fans were ready to welcome pairs of housewives from four different cities. However, at the last minute, there was a major change in casting.

Just before filming began, it was announced that former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, would be joining the show. The addition of Porsha came when it was revealed that Tinsley Mortimer would no longer be part of the cast.

Tinsley Mortimer backs out of RHUGT

Tinsley Mortimer is best known for her time on The Real Housewives of New York. The show wanted to bring pairs of housewives from each franchise, so she was originally set to join RHUGT with another former New York housewife, Leah McSweeney.

At the last minute, however, Tinsley decided she no longer wanted to participate in the show. According to reports from People, Tinsley departed from production, simply stating “personal reasons” for why she did not want to continue.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her abrupt exit happened just days before filming was set to begin, and she did not provide additional details that led to her decision. Despite the limited notice, Porsha Williams agreed to join the show and was ready to begin filming immediately.

Porsha will be the only former housewife from the Atlanta franchise. She will join Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Candiace Dillard, Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, and Leah McSweeney in Thailand.

Filming for RHUGT has begun

Just days after the cast change took place, initial filming for the season began. Footage of the ladies packing and preparing for their flights was taken. Filming is set to continue starting the week of July 18, once the women have landed in Thailand.

The season is expected to bring the heat and continue with the juicy, jaw-dropping moments the show has become known for. The addition of Porsha is exciting for some especially since many fans are missing her on the current season of RHOA.

While the purpose of the trip is to allow the ladies to bond and enjoy and lavish vacation, it is expected that some of them may bump heads. Alliances and feuds will likely be in place, as many of the women have unresolved issues with one another. Season 3 will surely provide lots of entertainment and viral television moments.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently streaming on Peacock.