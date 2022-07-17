Porsha Williams joins RHUGT3 cast, replaces Tinsley Mortimer

Porsha Williams has joined Season 3 of RHUGT. Pic credit: Porsha4real/Instagram

After a brief hiatus, Porsha Williams is returning to television in a major way.

Since her family-centered Bravo spin-off show Porsha’s Family Matters wrapped Season 1, it has now been announced that Porsha will be joining the cast of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The original line up for the show’s third installment didn’t include Porsha. However, just after the show announced its return for Season 3, there was already a shakeup in the cast.

Tinsley Mortimer who was previously featured on The Real Housewives of New York was originally added to the cast. According to People, who initially broke the news, Tinsley decided to leave the show citing “personal reasons.”

It didn’t take long for Tinsley’s spot to be filled, however. As a replacement, long-time star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams was contacted and offered the trip of a lifetime.

She agreed to join the stacked cast of housewives that includes Heather Gay, Gizelle Bryant, and Leah McSweeney just to name a few.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is headed to Thailand

Each season of RHUGT takes place in a new location. Season 1 happened in Turks and Caicos, while Season 2 was filmed at Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts. Each destination gives the women a chance to experience different cultures and customs from around the world.

According to reports by People, sources at Peacock have confirmed that Season 3 of RHUGT will take place in Thailand. Details about what events and activities planned have yet to be revealed.

It’s been reported that the early stages of filming for the season have already started. This includes scenes of the ladies packing and preparing for their flights. Filming on location in Thailand is set to begin next week.

Plenty of drama is expected to take place once all the women are together. Although the trip is meant to be a time for bonding, it also becomes a time for the ladies to confront one another and air their grievances.

Porsha Williams continues to build her brand

After starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, Porsha decided to leave the show in 2021 at the end of Season 13. Her spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters premiered shortly after.

The show focused on Porsha attempting to bring her entire family together as she introduced them to her new fiance, Simon Guobadia. At the same time, she was adjusting to the new dynamic with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley as they learn to co-parent their daughter.

Porsha’s Family Matters was viewed favorably by many of her fans, and they anticipate a renewal.

In addition to the show, Porsha has continued to promote Pampered By Porsha which is her line of luxury bedding. She has also written a book titled The Pursuit of Porsha, which details key moments in her life and how she overcame obstacles to reach her success.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are currently streaming on Peacock.