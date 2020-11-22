RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose get catty with each other on Twitter

Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose had a catty interaction on Twitter which prolonged an argument shown in last week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In the Twitter post, Lisa retweeted an interview of Jen Shah “spilling the tea” about the tension between Lisa and Whitney with the caption, “Way better to spill tea than tequila.”

Whitney quickly commented on the post and said, “You should pass that message along to your bartenders and btw stop sending Jen to do your dirty work. I thought we had a clean slate.”

During the interview, Jen explained, “I’ve got some tea to spill,” and then described the fight between Whitney and Lisa.

She explained that Whitney reached out to Lisa about her vow renewal party and said she’d love to have her tequila there. Lisa sent enough tequila for 500 people and offered to pay for two bartenders as well, who were not contracted with Vida Tequila, Lisa’s tequila brand.

Jen continued to explain that even though Lisa owned Vida Tequila she still had to pay for the bottles and offered to pay for the bartenders as well. Jen didn’t like the comment Whitney made in her confessional interview after the party.

Lisa Barlow retweet’s Jen Shah’s interview about Whitney Rose’s criticism of Lisa’s bartenders. Pic credit: @LisaBarlow7/TwitterJen said, “That was a b***h move that Whitney did where she’s in confessional and she goes ‘I don’t even drink Vida, I drink Casamigos’. B***h then buy your Casamigos next time.”

Drama started when Whitney insulted Lisa’s kind gesture

The drama started between the women after the vow renewal when Whitney thanked Lisa for the gesture but also let her know that the bartenders were drunk.

Whitney explained that it was “kind of a mess” and said, “I just want you to know because I know you run, like, a tight ship.”

Lisa didn’t take too kindly to the criticism and said, “I generously give to someone, and it’s sh*t on. What Whitney does with the gift I gave her is up to her. If I give you a Chanel necklace and you choke on it, that’s your problem, not mine.”

Lisa left the party and Whitney took a jab at her during a confessional interview stating, “Lisa’s mad at me for telling her that she’s not perfect. That her brand isn’t perfect. By the way, I don’t even drink Vida Tequila. I keep my Casamigos in the back.”

Lisa threatens to reveal secrets about Whitney’s marriage

Whitney claimed that Lisa called and threatened her after the party by saying she would go public with rumors that Whitney and her husband were swingers. Whitney explained that there is a large swinger community in Utah and the state has a history of plural marriage. During a recent interview with ET Online, Whitney said, “I think you should be watching out for my relationship with Lisa and Jen.” Whitney then accused Lisa and Jen of being pot stirrers and said they were both relentless with her. In regards to the rumors that she and her husband are swingers, Whitney said, “I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s probably not true. I can swing around many things, but my relationship is not one of them.”

Based on Whitney’s reaction to Lisa’s Twitter post, it seems she thought the two of them had moved on and were starting over with a clean slate. Lisa, on the other hand, doesn’t appear ready to let it go.

Only two episodes into the new season, there is still plenty of time for more drama to play out between the women as the premiere season of RHOSLC continues.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.