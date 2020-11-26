RHOSLC spoilers: Jen Shah blasts Meredith Marks for being friends with Mary Cosby

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah blasted costar Meredith Marks for being friends with Mary Cosby.

During the most recent episode of RHOSLC, Jen made it clear she still held a grudge against Mary for the previous comment she made about her smelling like a hospital.

Mary apologized to Jen and it appeared they had agreed to start over with a clean slate, but when Jen realized that Meredith was getting friendly with Mary, she felt betrayed and her resentment for Mary returned.

Jen becomes angry with Meredith

At one point Jen asked Meredith to sleep over after Whitney Rose’s 20’s themed party. When Meredith sent a text canceling the sleepover to spend time with her kids, Jen became angry.

She told her employees that her feelings were hurt and she talked about needing real and loyal friends around her.

Jen’s anger continued to grow after a conversation she had with Heather Gay and Whitney at Heather’s employee’s baby shower.

They discussed how the group had a clean slate after the drama that occurred on their ski trip.

Jen asked if Mary was invited to the 20’s themed party. When Whitney confirmed, she went off about how she didn’t like her.

Whitney defended Mary and admitted that she brought her dad to her church along with Meredith. Jen rolled her eyes and was not happy to find out that Meredith went to Mary’s church.

Heather said that everyone needed a “Switzerland friend” in reference to Meredith, but Jen did not agree with that sentiment. She felt Meredith’s actions were a personal dig against her and that she could not be friends with both Meredith and Mary.

Jen reacts at 1920’s party

Prior to the 1920’s party, Jen was already unsettled by Meredith’s canceled sleepover text and that she attended Mary’s church. Things escalated once she walked into the 1920’s party and saw Meredith standing with Mary.

During a confessional interview, Jen said, “Meredith is being really shady. I don’t know why”.

When she saw Mary and Meredith talking she said, “The first thing I see is her over in the corner with Mary Ann Cosby?”

Jen admitted, “It’s like somebody just like stuck a knife in my heart.”

In a preview of next week’s episode, Jen confronts Meredith and says, “You think she’s a f**king good friend…good luck with that sh*t Meredith!”

While Mary has apologized for the hospital smell comment, it doesn’t look like Jen plans to squash their beef any time soon.

Will Meredith be the next housewife to feel Jen’s wrath? Tune in to find out.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.