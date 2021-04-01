RHOSLC: Meredith Marks defends her son Brooks after fans accuse him of throwing shade at Jen Shah

Meredith Marks defends her son Brooks after fans accuse him of throwing shade at Jen Shah Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks has stepped in to defend her son Brooks Marks after fans accused him of throwing shade at her castmate Jen Shah.

Fans will recall during the premiere season of RHOSLC, Brooks had a lot to say about Jen, particularly because he was horrified after she moved inappropriately while wearing a dress and flashed her private parts at Meredith’s kids.

The incident caused some drama between Meredith and Jen and during the reunion, Meredith let Jen know she wasn’t happy with some of the comments she had made toward Brooks on social media. She accused Jen of putting down Brooks’ tracksuit line and inciting fans against him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After news came out recently that Jen had been arrested and charged with fraud, Brooks recorded himself lip-synching to the lyrics of a song that said, “she threw dirt on my name, ended up at her own burial.”

After a RHOSLC fanpage shared the video on Instagram, fans were quick to accuse Brooks of throwing shade at Jen and blasted him for doing so.

Meredith quickly came to her sons defense and wrote, “Not sure what you are all interpreting here but there are no hidden meanings on his posts. He is simply lip syncing to one of his favorite artists. Take it at face value rather than reading into it [heart emoji].”

Fans accuse Brooks of throwing shade at Jen Shah

While Meredith pleaded with fans not to read into Brooks’ video and insisted he was just reciting lines from his favorite artist, many of them bashed Brooks for the lyrics he chose and questioned his true intentions given the timing of the post.

One fan stated that it was clearly meant to shade Jen and they told Meredith that she needed to “own it.”

A fan tells Meredith to own that Brooks is in fact shading Jen Pic credit: @jrealitytvblog/Instagram

Meredith quickly clapped back at the fan and told her to believe what she wanted before using her well-known line that she was “disengaging” from the conversation.

Meredith tells a fan she is ‘disengaging’ from the conversation Pic credit: @meredithmarks/Instagram

Another fan accused Meredith of being “blind” to what her son was doing. She referred to Brooks as a “shade queen” and claimed he knew exactly what he was doing.

A fan insists that Brooks knew what he was doing with the post Pic credit: @evaamendez_/Instagram

Other fans have had enough of seeing Brooks be such a large presence on RHOSLC and felt his involvement in the drama had become “annoying.”

A fan is sick of seeing Brooks on the show Pic credit: @samora.magadla/Instagram

Jen Shah’s fraud charges

Whether or not Brooks post was in fact meant to shade Jen is up for interpretation but the timing of his post was right in line with Jen’s arrest.

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith have been charged with fraud and money-laundering. The alleged fraud was said to have begun in 2012 and to still be ongoing as recently as this month.

Jen and Stuart are both facing up to 30 years behind bars if convicted.

Brooks has yet to comment on his recent post.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are currently on hiatus.