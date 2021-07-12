RHOP: Karen Huger calls Gizelle Bryant a ‘big liar’ for blaming breakup with Jamal Bryant on the pandemic

Karen Huger calls Gizelle Bryant a liar in her latest interview. Pic credit: RHOP

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Potomac just kicked off but the shade has already started thanks to the grande dame Karen Huger.

The OG is not buying the reason Gizelle Bryant recently gave for her breakup with Pastor Jamal Bryant. As a matter of fact, Karen outrightly called her co-star a liar after her explanation about the demise of her relationship with the controversial pastor.

Karen Huger calls Gizelle Bryant a big liar

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the premiere of Season 6 last night. And during her appearance, Karen had quite a bit to say about her former friend Gizelle Bryant.

Last night the two women had an altercation during a dinner thrown by Wendy Osefo and after Karen’s recent comment we can expect a lot more drama from these two going forward. During one segment of WWHL, a fan asked Karen to comment on Gizelle’s breakup from Jamal.

“And she blamed it on COVID it seemed like,” noted Andy Cohen.

“It was a weak excuse,” responded Karen. “First of all she was never with Jamal, honestly we saw that on the couch in New Jersey it all fell apart. Yeah Gizelle is just a big liar and unfortunately– yes she lies all the time– but unfortunately, it has come to a head and I hope she’s learned from this because I don’t dislike Gizelle I want the best for her but she’s gotta own her mess.”

Gizelle Bryant blames pandemic for her breakup with Jamal Bryant

In the Season 6 premiere of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle opened up to Candiace Dillard about her relationship with Jamal Bryant. The last time we saw the mom-of-three during the Season 5 reunion Monique Samuels dropped a bomb on the group and on Gizelle and shared receipts to prove that Jamal was seeing another woman while dating the RHOP star.

However, Gizelle was later seen with her ex-husband despite the cheating allegations. But last night she admitted that things with her and Jamal were not good because of the pandemic.

The Potomac Housewife claimed that in 2020, she and Jamal only saw each other once per month and noted the fact that he’s around thousands of people due to his job as a pastor — which probably means it’s not safe for him to be around her and their three kids.

However, Candiace wasn’t buying that excuse, and in her confessional, the former beauty queen asserted that the public embarrassment regarding Jamal’s cheating is what probably led to the couple’s breakup.

For the record, Karen Huger is not buying the pandemic excuse either and she made that clear during her stint on WWHL.

“The pandemic! They were together in the pandemic Andy so it makes no sense,” remarked Karen. “It made no sense to any of my friends on the show.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.