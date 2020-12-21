Gizelle Bryant plans to celebrate the holidays with Jamal Bryant and their kids, despite cheating allegations

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant will be spending the holidays with ex-husband and current boyfriend, Jamal Bryant and their kids as a family despite the cheating allegations that surfaced during Part 1 of the reunion.

Even though her relationship with Jamal has been fodder for controversy on the show, Gizelle tells Daily Mail that spending the holidays with Jamal is the best way for her to avoid drama.

“It is going to be drama-free, only because Thanksgiving and Christmas is just me, the girls, and Jamal,” she tells the outlet of her holiday plans. “I can’t be with my siblings, I can’t be with parents… We’re just trying to do the best that we can being safe,” she explained.

Monique dug up dirt on Jamal during the RHOP reunion

Monique Samuels prepared for the RHOP reunion as if she was studying for the SAT.

At the reunion, Monique presented a color-coded binder that she had made leading up to the reunion. She explained that she had a tab full of tea on each woman.

Gizelle was the first to fall victim to Monique’s binder.

Monique claimed that Jamal has been cheating on her and had texts from the other woman in her binder to prove it.

Gizelle believes that Monique attacked her relationship as a strategy.

“I just felt like it was a huge deflection,” Gizelle tells the Daily Mail. “She has a lot of answering to do herself with regards to her behavior this season. No, Jamal and I are fine. No one can tell us about our relationship, so we’re fine. I was just like, ‘Wow, you ladies are really angry! You all are really mad at Gizelle! Don’t know why, but okay!’”

Despite the shade, Gizelle is maintaining a relatively calm demeanor in regards to the drama.

“[Monique] said that she was going to do it. I knew she was going to try pull some trick out,” Gizelle says of the drama. “It just made me feel like, ‘Wow, you had time to put together a scrapbook, and a scrapbook of deflection.’ It was kind of sad for her. You’re going through all this for what?”

Jamal’s response to the drama

Jamal had a much more abrasive response to the cheating allegations.

Jamal declared during an Instagram live session that he is done with RHOP after Monique’s stunt.

“I will NEVER be on the Housewives of Potomac or anything in that franchise ever again,” he said emphatically.