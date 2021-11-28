RHOP: Here’s why newbie Mia Thornton might not return for a second season

Mia Thornton opens up about RHOP. Pic credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo

Real Housewives of Potomac newbie Mia Thornton just had her first season on the show and it might very well be her last. Mia arrived on the scene with a bang and while some people embraced her others felt she came on a bit too strong.

Early on in the season, Mia got into it with Wendy Osefo and soon enough she had issues with the green-eyed bandits as well. However, it was Mia’s faceoff with Candiace Dillard that raised eyebrows and ended in a near physical altercation between the two.

Furthermore, Mia was known for carrying back gossip to the group and she always seemed to be playing a game of telephone with her news.

Mia’s husband Gordon put himself in the line of fire as well and got some backlash. During a couples trip, Gordon got into it with Ashley Darby and he also had a weird and uncomfortable moment with Karen Huger.

Now that the season is over, Mia doesn’t seem to think being on the show is worth the drama that comes with it.

Mia Thornton says RHOP isn’t ‘adding value’ to her life

We’ll have to wait and see if Mia Thornton returns for another season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but based on a recent tweet she might be headed out the door.

After the season ended, rumors emerged that Mia did not want to attend the reunion. When questioned about that, Mia responded, “Because we (G &I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives. We don’t do ‘nasty’ drama.”

The RHOP star continued, “I should have watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”

Is Mia Thornton leaving RHOP after one season?

After seeing Mia’s response, The Real Housewives of Potomac star had many people wondering if she is leaving the show.

She later went on the explain why she made her first comment and reiterated her sentiment about the show not adding value to her life.

“I haven’t heard of any of the ladies on other platforms being referred to as a prostitute, body-shamed… called a liar for basically everything they say. A handsome man, husband is an old grandaddy disrespectful drunk who save them from the strip club, whose mom doesn’t love them.”

“How much do you expect one person to take?” added Mia.

Mia added,” If G and I don’t feel this platform has added value that’s our opinion. #RHOP has a PHENOMENAL CAST minus shewhosallnotbenamed. We can be shady…but NASTY…I don’t do it.”

Pic credit:mrs.miathornton/Twitter

Do you think this is a sign that Mia is leaving the show?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.