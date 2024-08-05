RHONY teaser confirms Season 15 is coming soon

Are you ready to return to the Big Apple?

Bravo has confirmed that The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 is coming soon.

The announcement was made during a new teaser on Sunday evening, which provided a first look at the cast for the upcoming season.

In the video, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield pose alongside newcomer Racquel Chevremont.

The footage doesn’t include Rebecca Minkoff, who was revealed to be joining the cast in April.

This suggests that the fashion designer has landed a contract as a friend of the housewives.

RHONY Season 14 was a nice change of pace

RHONY famously rebooted with Season 14 — a first for the franchise that saw the entire cast of RHONY Season 13 let go.

While Season 14 didn’t reach the dramatic heights of the prior seasons, it was far less controversial, which was a big win for the show.

Plus, the cast meshed together very well to deliver a perfectly watchable season of RHONY.

Sometimes, reboots are necessary to help a struggling series, and something tells us more cities will adopt the full-cast revamps as a result.

Details about RHONY Season 15 have been kept under wraps, meaning we don’t know much about what happened during filming.

Jenna’s return is a surprise

The big surprise is that Jenna is returning for a second season because she was very reserved during her initial season and kept many aspects of her life off-limits to the cameras.

Last year, after her first season as a Real Housewife, she hinted in an interview that she was debating whether returning to the show would be good for her personal life.

Putting your life out there for viewers to see isn’t easy because you welcome good and bad critics who aren’t afraid to pass judgment on social media about how you’re portrayed on the small screen.

It will be interesting to see how Racquel immerses herself in this cast and whether she was friends with any women before filming.

It’s always more seamless to bring in a new face with a connection to a current cast member.

Aside from that, it’s exciting to have a fresh and less toxic entry in the Real Housewives universe on the horizon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey just wrapped an exhausting season in which the women were horrible to one another.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus. Season 15 is expected to premiere in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.