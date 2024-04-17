Who is Rebecca Minkoff? Everything we know about RHONY’s newest star

When Bravo announced that all of the Real Housewives of New York Season 14 ladies would be back for Season 15, it didn’t seem like there was an opportunity to add new cast members.

However, Deadline has reported that Rebecca Minkoff will join the next season’s cast in an undisclosed role.

That means we don’t know whether she’ll be a full-time cast member or a Housewives friend. Producers could decide after seeing what she brings to the table.

There’s also a slight chance that one or two returning cast members—Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield—could be demoted before the show begins.

Then again, we’ve had eight full-time housewives across the franchise before and could get the same again. Again, it will all come down to how the season shakes out.

Minkoff is no stranger to Bravo screens, so we have faith that she’ll perform well enough to get a lot of screen time.

Rebecca Minkoff previously starred on Project Runway

Minkoff is well-known in the fashion world and extended her reach on Bravo with guest stints on Project Runway.

She showcased unfiltered sentiments on the talented people taking part in the competition.

Perhaps Minkoff has been in the works as a cast member for a long time because she already has ties to Bravo.

Minkoff co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff brand with her brother, Uri Minkoff, and it’s been a major success worldwide.

Given her ties to the fashion world, there’s a high probability she’s crossed paths with Lyons at some point, which could give her an “in” with the ladies.

Rebecca Minkoff is married and has four children

Minkoff has been married to Gavin Bellour since 2009, and they share four children.

RHONY has been zeroing in on cast members who are immersed in the fashion industry lately.

Leah McSweeney starred in two seasons alongside Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, but the show’s ratings took a downturn and was swiftly rebooted.

RHONY Season 14 delivered the most-watched premiere in three years with a new cast.

RHONY could use more breakout stars

The show featured breakout stars in Taank and Whitfield, but the big test will be whether fans return after the first season of the reboot failed to capture the intensity of the seasons that came before.

There were rumors earlier this year that producers were open to bringing in some original stars to switch things up. Still, Lichy shot that down, reasoning that having two very different groups of women would naturally create a rift between the two sides.

RHONY is currently on hiatus. Season 15 iswillir in 2025. You can Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.