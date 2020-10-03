RHONY: Dorinda Medley defends reaction to Tinsley Mortimer’s name, Leah McSweeney claims she apologized

Dorinda Medley’s beef with Tinsley Mortimer continues, even with Tinsley’s mid-season departure from the Real Housewives of New York City.

In the final episode of this season’s reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up a blowout fight that took place between Dorinda and Leah during the season finale of the show.

“You know, it’s kind of ironic how the season ended given how great pals you and Dorinda were,” Andy says, “It was a comment you made at drag queen bingo that really set Dorinda off.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The season ended with a bang

In the season’s finale, housewife Leah McSweeney attempted to give a toast to the ladies to celebrate their season coming to an end.

“Thank you for having open hearts with me, I appreciate it,” she says.

She then goes on to say that Tinsley introduced her to the group, and this sends Dorinda over the deep end before Leah can finish her sentence.

“No,” says Dorinda, “I’m not doing that s**t. Sorry, f**k you,” she screams as she walks away from the group.

Read More Ramona Singer denies Dorinda Medley was fired from RHONY, unsure of her future with Bravo

Leah yells after her, “Are you f**king kidding me?”

Coming back around, Dorinda says in a rage, “You’re gonna give a toast to Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show and breached her contract?”

Dorinda then storms off, leaving the other ladies stunned.

Dorinda and Tinsley butted heads throughout the season and it seemed that Dorinda was incapable of simply being kind to Tinsley. So, when Tinsley left the show halfway through the season, clearly Dorinda thought her problems left with her.

Turning to Luann, Leah points out, “She’s, like, obsessed with Tinsley.”

She continued, “All I was saying is that Tinsley left and it gave me a chance to, like, bond with everybody and I love all of you. That’s what I was trying to tell her – I loved her!”

Trying to keep things in perspective and calm the waters, Luann explains that with Dorinda “there’s a lot of pain and a lot of s**t going on in there.”

The evening ended with Dorinda walking out of the party.

Leah was surprised by Dorinda’s reaction to the toast

Back at the reunion, Andy asks Leah, “What was going through your mind when that happened?”

“I was kinda shocked,” Leah responded, “I was bummed because I was about to give them props and tell them that, you know, I loved them and appreciated them and had a great time with them.”

Leah then attempted to soften the blow for Dorinda by saying that she did try to make amends.

“We did talk. I mean, Dorinda called me the next morning and was very upset and apologized to me,” she explained.

Dorinda refused to back down

Andy then asked Dorinda why the mention of Tinsley’s name bothered her so much, and in typical Dorinda fashion, she defended herself by jabbing an insult at another housewife.

“Well I think it wasn’t authentic,” she says of Leah’s toast. “I just thought it was like she (Tinsley) wasn’t there. I thought we did such a great job as a group after she left halfway through the season.”

Clearly irritated by Dorinda’s insinuation that she was inauthentic, Leah responded, “I wanted to mention Tinsley because Tinsley was an important person to me, in terms of you guys too.”

With nothing more to say, Dorinda shrugged, “Yeah. And that’s why I called you the next morning.”

Dorinda and Tinsley may never squash their beef, but with both ladies exiting the show, it opens the door for new faces and more drama.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.