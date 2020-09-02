RHONY: Did rude remarks about Tinsley Mortimer’s fertility struggles cause Dorinda Medley to be fired?

Dorinda Medley’s recent firing from The Real Housewives of New York City has led to mixed reviews from fans.

Some are happy that the six-season alum is making her exit after her angry rants only seemed to intensify when Tinsley Mortimer joined the cast.

Dorinda’s treatment of the New York socialite was met with anger by viewers who even called her a bully this season.

Her castmates have also commented on Dorinda’s anger, which rears its ugly head when she drinks.

This season, fans have been calling out the 55-year-old for her behavior, but she remains unapologetic.

It has prompted viewers to ask the network to fire her from the show.

And that’s exactly what happened.

The RHONY alum revealed a few days ago that she will not return to the show next season.

And since her shocking announcement, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive.

Was Dorinda fired because of Tinsley?

The newest rumor on the grapevine regarding Medley’s alleged firing involves Tinsley Mortimer.

According to sources for Page Six, it was a comment that Dorinda made to the 44-year-old earlier in the season that really sealed her fate.

The incident took place when Tinsley revealed to the group that she was leaving New York and the show to live with her boyfriend Scott Kluth in Chicago.

Dorinda’s shocking response was totally uncalled for and left many viewers outraged.

“I’ve got a turkey baster — maybe try and have a baby,” she said, knowing very well that the blonde beauty has been struggling with fertility issues.

Tinsley has even spoken openly about her decision to have her eggs frozen in 2018.

And her only response to the cruel comment was, “You just look like an evil, mean person.”

According to the source, this comment by Dorinda bothered Bravo producer Andy Cohen and it contributed to her firing.

Andy Cohen says it’s not true

Andy Cohen has remained silent about the RHONY alum’s departure despite all the stories being churned out.

However, the 52-year-old recently broke his silence on social media.

He didn’t say much, but he posted a message on the Page Six Instagram page after they posted this new theory about why Dorinda was fired.

The media outlet shared a photo of Andy and Dorinda with the following caption: “The Joke’s on her. It was an off-colour quip #DorindaMedley made that offended #AndyCohen that led to her firing.”

However, Cohen quickly refuted the story, writing, “This is not true” under the post.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.