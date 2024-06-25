RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda admits to removing negative comments and warns trolls she’ll ‘block and delete’

People recently noticed that the negative comments on Rachel Fuda’s page were disappearing like Houdini, and they quickly called her out!

However, there’s no shame in Rachel’s game because she unapologetically fessed up to deleting the nasty comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a video and admitted that she doesn’t want the Negative Nancys on her page, so she’s been swift to “block and delete.”

The outspoken Bravo newbie has been receiving her fair share of backlash for being bold enough to challenge Teresa Giudice.

The OG has her legion of fans, dubbed the Trehuggers, who can be very vicious in defending their queen.

However, Rachel has already proven that she’s not afraid of Teresa and will continue to speak her mind amid her ongoing feud with the mom of four.

Rachel Fuda admits to deleting negative comments from her page

Rachel spent some time by the Jersey Shore with her family and had plenty of time for relaxation.

She also had time to read the comments on her Instagram page, and the nasty ones didn’t stay there for long.

People noticed that the negative remarks were present one minute and gone the next, and they questioned whether the 33-year-old was scrubbing the trolls from her page.

The RHONJ star admitted to doing just that as she took to TikTok to respond via video.

“It was just brought to my attention that some of you guys are concerned that the negative comments on my post have been disappearing, and I just wanna reassure you that it’s me,” said Rachel. “I’m deleting them.”

The brunette beauty said in the same way she wouldn’t willingly let evil spirits into her home; she also doesn’t want that type of energy on her page.

“Why would I leave your negative comments on my page?” exclaimed Rachel. “It’s mine, thank you block and delete.”

Rachel Fuda gives her take on the RHONJ texting drama

Rachel has been involved in plenty of drama since the season started, but she’s not the only one.

Her friend Margaret Josephs has been feuding with Jackie Goldschneider, and she recently played a bold chess move.

Margaret exposed Jackie’s text messages where she talked smack about Dolores Catania and called her a slob.

However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rachel defended Margaret in several scenarios but drew the line at the exposed texts.

The brunette beauty had already told Margaret what she did was wrong, and she held firm on that on WWHL, admitting, “I can’t defend it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.