RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga admits Margaret Josephs is ‘gossipy’ and ‘invested’ in everybody’s lives

Melissa Gorga put Margaret Josephs’s behavior on display as she aired out her faults during a recent interview, noting that she’s “gossipy” and “invested” in everybody’s lives.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in the hot seat when she appeared on Two Ts in a Pod with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

Tamra is good friends with Margaret but Teddi doesn’t seem to think her hands are clean in the shady behavior among the cast.

She tried to grill Melissa about Margaret being a real friend to her, and while the brunette beauty defended her castmate, she couldn’t deny that the 57-year-old has her flaws.

It’s been a running theme on RHONJ that Margaret keeps an arsenal of information on her costars ready to use at any time.

Danielle Cabral got heat for making those claims back in Season 13, but she wasn’t the only one.

Jackie Goldschneider also shared similar sentiments in Season 12 when she was still close friends with Margaret, revealing that she had ammunition on all her castmates.

The mom of four experienced that firsthand in Season 14 amid their friendship fallout as Margaret shared a screenshot of a nasty message Jackie wrote about Dolores Catania.

While that bond has been broken, Marge and Missy G are still going strong and the mom of three recently opened up about their friendship.

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga admits her friend Margaret Josephs is ‘gossipy’

Melissa Gorga talked about her relationship with Margaret during her chat with the Two Ts on their podcast.

When asked if she trusts Margaret, there was no hesitation as she responded, “Yes.”

“Do I think Marge has her Rolodex? Do I think she’s gossipy… making the phone calls and working the phone and the room way more than I would ever in a million years? exclaimed Melissa. “One thousand percent she is.”

However, the 45-year-old reasoned that it’s a part of Margaret’s personality.

“That’s who she is and I won’t let her deny, not to my face” Melissa continued. “She’s gonna call, she’s gonna find out, she’s gonna investigate.”

Does Melissa think Margaret is her true friend?

During the chat, Melissa noted that she’s the opposite of Margaret, but it’s a perfect balance in their friendship.

“My final answer, and you need to believe me on this, is that she is my true friend,” Melissa exclaimed.

Teddi continued to air concern about Margaret always taking the bait and getting the scoop on her castmates.

“Do I think Margaret’s invested? Yes– I’m not gonna lie for her” admitted Melissa. “She’s invested in knowing what’s going on in everybody’s lives…She knows everything.”

Despite that, Melissa confessed that Margaret is her closest friend on the show and that she also has a good relationship with Dolores Catania.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.