RHONJ’s Melissa and Joe Gorga tease ‘a lot of dirty things’ happening behind-the-scenes

Joe Gorga tried to spill some tea during a recent red-carpet appearance with his wife Melissa Gorga, and now we’re itching to find out more.

It was a date night for The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple who got glam for the premiere of Tyler Perry’s latest project.

Melissa and Joe are anticipating their future on reality TV amid claims that a show reboot or, at the very least, a shakeup is imminent.

Who will stay and who will remain on the cast is still a mystery, even for producers who are waiting for the season to end before making those decisions.

There will also be no reunion this season, but an alternate event will give viewers some closure after Season 14 ends.

Meanwhile, the season zipped by pretty fast, with only three episodes left before we officially bid goodbye to the current Garden State cast.

Joe Gorga says ‘dirty things’ are happening behind the scenes

The RHONJ couple spoke with EXTRA at the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, and they were asked about the show’s future — as rumors continue to swirl about a Season 15 shakeup.

“We are all just kind of waiting to see what’s gonna happen, how it’s gonna get switched up,” admitted Melissa. “I think our ratings are amazing…Jersey delivers.”

That being said, Melissa hopes the show executives don’t make any major changes to the cast.

“I’m hoping it’s a slight shakeup and not a full shakeup,” admitted the mom of three, who recently got backlash for hinting Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin should be fired.

Meanwhile, Joe Gorga also chimed in and spilled some piping hot tea about RHONJ, telling the media outlet, “A lot of dirty things going on behind the scenes.”

“Yeah, there’s a lot of juice happening,” added his wife. “So…we’ll see where that goes.”

Critics slam Melissa Gorga for claiming RHONJ ratings are ‘amazing’

A clip of the RHONJ stars’ interview was posted online, and the critics bashed Melissa for claiming the Season 14 ratings were amazing.

“Ratings are NOT amazing. Another lie. It took a nosedive. I just looked it up,” retorted a commenter.

“😂😂😂 The ratings are the worse in RHONJ history they wouldn’t know the truth if their lives depended on it,” said someone else.

“Ratings are amazing??? What world does she live in???” another person asked.

An Instagram user exclaimed “Ratings ?? This season was a snooze fest.. team Teresa!”

“The ratings have been horrible,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.