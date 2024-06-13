RHONJ’s Jenn Fessler admits to sleepless nights over ‘who’s on the chopping block’

Jenn Fessler has been a friend on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for two seasons, but will she get a third?

Messy Fessy recently discussed the rumors of a cast reboot after we learned they axed the Season 14 reunion and admitted that the state of Jersey has led to some sleepless nights.

Andy Cohen has already stated that a cast shakeup is more realistic than a full reboot, but that is still a scary concept for Jenn to wrap her head around.

The 55-year-old said in a recent interview that she’s concerned about who will be on the “chopping block” once the season ends and the higher-ups finally make a decision.

With all the rumors swirling about the future of RHONJ, it would be surprising to think the other cast members are not in the same position as Jenn.

The latest rumor was that only three Housewives from Season 14 have been picked to return: Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Teresa Giudice.

However, that wasn’t the case, as Andy Cohen made that very clear in a recent interview, exclaiming, “None of it is true.”

Jenn Fessler admits to concerns about ‘who’s on the chopping block’

Jenn Fessler got honest about her concerns during an interview with The Daily Beast and admitted that the state of Jersey has led to some sleepless nights.

“I’m trying to figure it out, like everyone else is, all the time. What’s going to happen? Who’s on the chopping block? said the RHONJ star. “And it wakes me up in the middle of the night.”

Jenn said she’s been trying to imagine different scenarios for how things would work depending on who stays and who goes.

“Well, in this scenario if Teresa stays, let’s say Danielle and Jen stay, what happens then? And if Melissa stays, and Marge,” said Jenn. “So it’s in my head a lot…But I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Is RHONJ taking a six-month hiatus?

Jenn is not the only one who doesn’t know what will happen with Jersey; the people spreading the rumors about who’s staying and who’s going are just as clueless.

Andy Cohen denied those claims after a new report named the trio allegedly returning next season.

He also said it will be months before they decide about Season 15.

“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today, none of it is true,” said Andy. “No decisions have been made.”

He continued, “Anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for the next season, for the next, I would say six months, is fake.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.