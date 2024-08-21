RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider slams ‘fake news’ amid rumors of feud with Jenn Fessler

Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler were once close friends on and off The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Recently, rumors have swirled that they’re no longer in a good place amid the fractured dynamic of the Bravo hit’s cast.

As a result, many believed that their podcast Two Jersey Js had been canceled because they hadn’t been filming episodes together.

In a new interview with OK magazine, Jackie said the podcast “is still going strong.”

“We have a new podcast coming out this week, and we are still the best of friends,” she said.

Jackie also touched upon the “fake news” surrounding the show that seems to spread like wildfire.

Given how Jenn’s BFF Margaret Josephs has been coming for Jackie, there was speculation that their relationship suffered.

But Jackie’s latest words of wisdom signal that everything is good between them.

RHONJ’s future is in doubt

Perhaps they’ve realized that the future of RHONJ is in doubt and that they’re better as friends than enemies, or maybe there have never been any issues between them.

As Jackie said, there is “fake news” about the RHONJ cast as the series awaits word on its future.

The fraught cast dynamic has single-handedly destroyed the show.

The biggest issue is that the cast is still talking about each other after the season has aired, signaling that the cast has no future in its current incarnation.

That said, it’s exciting to hear that a new episode of Two Jersey Js is coming this week because maybe the two friends of the housewives will dive into what they’re hearing about the show’s future.

The cast is still feuding after Season 14

They may also discuss the recent event in which various cast members made fun of Jennifer Aydin.

The only silver lining here is that producers and Bravo are actively discussing RHONJ Season 15, and there will be some changes.

Initially, Andy Cohen indicated it would be a reboot, but he walked that back in the aftermath because fans questioned which cast members would make the cut.

Of course, he has said that the show cannot continue with the current formation because it feels like there are two different sides to the cast.

Jenn cut off Teresa Giudice and Jennifer when she complained about their names being associated with leaking information to bloggers.

The truth is, most of the RHONJ cast have communicated with bloggers, and information on that is readily available.

For that reason alone, every cast member should be let go, and the show should either be canceled or rebooted with a new wave crop of ladies.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.