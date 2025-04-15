RHONJ’s Gia Giudice comes clean about cosmetic procedures and ‘insane fillers’

Gia Giudice is setting the record straight about allegations that her current appearance is the result of plastic surgery and “insane fillers.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been dragged many times over amid claims she’s had plenty of work done.

Gia already copped to getting a nose job in 2020 when she was 19.

She was honest about the procedure, admitting she had a years-long insecurity about her nose.

After fixing her biggest insecurity, the reality TV personality admitted that she was happy with the results and more confident than ever.

However, is she ready to fess up about having more work done?

RHONJ star Gia Giudice comes clean about her cosmetic procedures

Gia spoke with Us Weekly and addressed the ongoing chatter about her appearance.

“Everyone thinks that I have insane fillers all over, and I have never gotten a filler in my life,” exclaimed the Next Gen NYC star.

Gia admitted to getting Botox, noting that the treatment is only done on her forehead.

She also talked about her nose job, revealing she was “super happy” with the results because it gave her the smaller nose she desired while still allowing her to maintain a “natural look.”

“I really have not gotten all this work done that people presume,” added the Bravo personality. “It’s really just, I got Botox in my forehead and I got a nose job.”

Speaking of nose jobs, Gia isn’t the only one in the Giudice household who has undergone the procedure.

After seeing her results, her mom, Teresa, also underwent rhinoplasty in 2021 with the same surgeon who did Gia’s surgery.

Critics slam Gia after her Botox admission

If Gia thought she would escape criticism, she should think again.

Her recent admission is now garnering backlash on social media, with many people questioning why the 24-year-old is getting Botox.

“Why is someone that young getting Botox??? 😱 Does it even make any difference in skin that young???” questioned a commenter.

“Why does a 25-year-old need Botox?! 🥴,” reiterated someone else.

“Why are the girls barely on their 20s getting Botox? It’s crazy!” another Instagram user added.

Someone exclaimed, “Botox?? Why? Why are woman these days obsessed with looking younger? Age gracefully, good skin care.

Another commenter added, “In her early 20s, getting Botox. Insane.”

Pic credit: @usweekly/Instagram

Do you think Gia is too young to be getting Botox? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.