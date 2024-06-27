RHONJ viewers upset about upcoming scene featuring Melissa Gorga’s family

Episode 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has yet to air, but it’s already causing a stir on social media.

Last season, viewers witnessed Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding, and in the new episode titled Behind Frenemy Lines, there will be another one.

However, the focus won’t be on any of the cast members — it’s Melissa Gorga’s cousin who’s tying the knot.

The celebration was filmed for the show because Gorgas played a significant role in the event.

Joe officiated the wedding, Melissa was in the bridal party, and we even spotted Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno, in the audience.

Nonetheless, viewers are upset that Melissa’s family will be featured in the new episode, and they’re lashing out on Instagram.

Joe Gorga officiates a family wedding in the RHONJ preview

A clip for the new episode was posted on Instagram featuring the wedding of Melissa’s cousin Nicholas Marco.

The clip shows Melissa and her older sister, Lysa Simpson, walking down the aisle as bridesmaids.

However, Joe Gorga steals the show as he proudly stands at the altar as the event’s officiant.

Joe, no doubt, had the wedding guests laughing and crying with his emotional yet funny speech before he started the proceedings.

“It was just a beautiful moment,” says Joe as the camera cuts to his confessional. “It reminds me of my sister, and I say, ‘Wow, she won’t be at my kids’ weddings, my nieces will be getting married and I’m not gonna be there.'”

However, viewers were not amused to find out that the wedding would air on the show since the grooms are not cast members and have not been heavily featured in past episodes.

RHONJ fans slam upcoming scene with Melissa Gorga’s family

After the clip was posted on Instagram furious viewers took to the comments to slam RHONJ producers for including Nicholas’ wedding on the show.

“Why is this a scene for the show? The audience doesn’t know these ppl, why does Bravo think we would care about this wedding,” wrote an RHONJ viewer.

“Why are cameras at Melissa’s cousin’s wedding?” questioned someone else.

A commenter reasoned, “Teresa’s brother’s wife’s cousins wedding is an unnecessary use of airtime.”

Someone exclaimed, “Bravo fans waiting a year for this season to start just to watch Teresas brothers wife’s cousins brothers dogs uncles friends mother in laws cats owners wedding.”

One viewer said, “Producers should get fired for this.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.