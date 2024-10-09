RHONJ viewers claim Melissa Gorga has given the show ‘nothing’: ‘Her sole purpose is to trash Teresa’

Like the rest of her The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, Melissa Gorga is on the chopping block.

The long-running reality series is expected to pivot during Season 15 and leave many housewives out in the cold after a less-than-stellar response to Season 14.

Melissa was introduced to the show as Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law and became involved in much of the action as family drama exploded.

Over a decade later, the same family drama still dominates a large part of the show, which is why the most recent season was a colossal flop.

Now that viewers are aware of imminent changes, they’re weighing whether to cancel the show for good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Considering Melissa’s long tenure as a cast member, some viewers believe she has contributed less to the show than her co-stars.

Has Melissa contributed much to RHONJ?

The conversation started on the Bravo Real Housewives SubReddit after a viewer wondered about Melissa’s contributions to the show.

“Nothing. She has given us nothing,” one viewer complained.

This fan thinks Melissa brings ‘nothing’ to RHONJ. Pic credit: @yeezytaughtme409/Reddit

If we look at RHONJ Season 14, Melissa’s presence was that of a part-time cast member.

She was there, but she didn’t say much, suggesting that producers could consider her one of the cast members to cull.

Fans are sounding off on Melissa. Pic credit: @euphoric-eagle1477/Reddit

Another viewer claimed that Melissa’s “sole purpose is to trash Teresa.”

“Without Teresa Melissa is nothing,” the fan added, declaring that without Teresa she would be another Teddi Mellencamp.

“Pretty but boring to watch,” the critic doubled down.

The fan then implored producers to do a “complete reboot” because “the current cast has become unbearable.”

Fans don’t want Melissa or Teresa back. Pic credit: @vegetable_cup_6576

Another RHONJ critic admitted they wanted the show to “come back with everyone except Teresa and Melissa.”

RHONJ is switching things up

It wouldn’t be a bad decision because it would force the rest of the cast to get a storyline that doesn’t involve this years-long feud that started before most of them were on the show.

“Teresa is too far gone down the Louis hole and is also unable to let go of her beef with Marge,” the fan reasoned.

The critic then complained that “Melissa is nothing” to the show.

This fan believes Melissa has been uncompelling. Pic credit: @joeylee911/Reddit

“It’s compelling to me that Melissa is so uncompelling,” another critic argued.

“She’s beautiful and seems pretty smart and together, but she just doesn’t have that Housewife charisma to go the distance without wanting it so badly.”

With RHONJ Season 15 set to film next year, we should soon learn which of the current cast members have been chosen to stay with the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.