RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says she ‘couldn’t help’ her volatile behavior towards Margaret Josephs, calls her ‘vile’

Teresa Giudice has been facing backlash online following her volatile behavior towards Margaret Josephs in the latest episode. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star says she couldn’t help herself.

The shocking moment played out during an altercation between the two women who’ve been feuding all season. Teresa has been angry at Margaret for commenting on the rumors about her fiance Luis Ruelas and during their recent cast trip to Nashville, things came to a head.

Teresa swiped food, drinks, and whatever else was on the table onto Margaret during their heated conversation, then stormed out of the restaurant while hurling insults at her castmate.

Whilst this behavior is not new for the OG she recently claimed to be mad at herself for getting so upset at that moment, because she had been keeping her cool all season long.

Teresa Giudice calls Margaret Josephs a ‘vile human being’ after their altercation

Teresa Giudice spoke about her volatile behavior towards Margaret during the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“I’m mad at myself for even getting to that place because I kept my cool the whole season,” said the 49-year-old. “I didn’t wanna get to that place.”

However, Teresa is not remorseful about her treatment of Margaret and noted, “I just couldn’t help it. She was relentless.”

“She’s a disgusting person, she really is, her actions are disgusting,” continued Teresa. “She’s a vile human being.”

The OG also doubled down on her accusation that Margaret has been spreading information about Luis to bloggers. However, castmate Jackie Goldschneider does not agree with that!

“I think it’s easy for her to say this is just Margaret, you know, trying to cause problems for Luis so that it seems like there’s no truth to anything,” remarked Jackie. “I’m not saying there is truth to it, but she’s trying to invalidate everything by just blaming Margaret.”

Margaret Josephs speaks on Teresa Giudice’s ‘very aggressive’ behavior towards her

Margaret also spoke out on the altercation between her and Teresa during the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show and noted that the OG’s actions were very aggressive.

“When she’s stumped and doesn’t know what else to say she just reacts and it was very aggressive and…everything on the table went on top of us,” said Margaret.

As for the root of Teresa’s anger, Margaret noted that she’s not the one to blame for the opinion that people online have of Luis Ruelas– after his exes made some damning accusations online.

“I can’t help that public opinion–and it is true public opinion across the internet is not the best,” said Margaret. “Everyone was rooting for him.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.