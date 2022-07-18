RHONJ: Teresa Giudice adds two RHONJ castmates as her bridesmaids, but not Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice snubs Melissa Gorga again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

If the rumors are true, Teresa Giudice’s latest move will no doubt be a slap in Melissa Gorga’s face.

According to the latest reports, the engaged Real Housewives of New Jersey star has added two cast members to her wedding party, but neither included her sister-in-law, Melissa.

The two women went head to head over this very thing during the Season 12 reunion after Melissa was snubbed from the bridal party.

Melissa admitted that initially, she wasn’t offended at being left out— that is, until she found out that Teresa’s new sisters-in-law were chosen as bridesmaids.

However, Teresa doubled down on her decision to exclude Melissa from the wedding party and made it clear that she has a close relationship with Luis Ruelas’ sisters and doesn’t have that with Melissa.

At the time, none of the Jersey cast was included in the wedding party, but now things have changed, and it’s sure to put a deeper wedge between Melissa and Teresa.

According to a source for The Sun, Teresa has added three new bridesmaids to her bridal party, two of whom are from the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Teresa’s close friend Jennifer Aydin has now been given bridesmaid duties, and the OG’s longtime pal, Dolores Catania.

“Teresa added three new bridesmaids to her wedding- and Jennifer [Aydin] and Dolores [Catania] are two of them,” noted the insider. “The other one is a longtime family friend and business colleague.”

It’s not surprising that Jennifer was added to the lineup, but things have been agitated between Teresa and Dolores as of late. We learned at the reunion that Dolores was not invited to Teresa’s engagement party due to her feud with Teresa’s BFF, Dina Manzo.

However, in another strange twist, Teresa recently confirmed that Dina would not attend her wedding. The RHONJ alum who was a part of the bridal party, reportedly found out that Bravo will be filming the event, so she’s skipping her best friend’s big day.

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga’s name was not mentioned as an added bridesmaid despite airing her feelings to Teresa about being snubbed months ago.

The entire RHONJ cast will attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding

While Melissa won’t play a role in the festivities at Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s wedding, she will at least be in attendance. The entire Real Housewives of New Jersey cast will be there.

Initially, Margaret Josephs was expected to be left off the invite list after feuding with Teresa last season. The OG blamed her for spreading rumors about her fiance Luis Ruelas as Margaret continued to ask questions about his past.

The two women didn’t make amends during the reunion, but things have changed since then. The cast is currently filming for Season 13, so we will likely see how the former friends were able to patch things up after their major fallout.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.