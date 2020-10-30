RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shares anti-vampire martini recipe video on Instagram and this drink sounds scary 

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice posted a video of herself making her favorite kind of Halloween martini on Instagram.

Teresa wrote a caption with the Instagram video that said the Halloween cocktail would “keep the vampires away” during the Halloween season.

“Nothing is more frightening then not having the perfect Halloween cocktail but no worries I’ve got you covered! @thechristopherranch garlic helped me make this fun festive cocktail, One of these a day will keep the vampires away!” she teased.

Teresa begins the video by introducing herself and announcing that she was going to show viewers how to make an anti-vampire martini, which she said is the perfect Halloween cocktail.

“It’s a little different flavored then the normal martinis that you guys might be used to,” she said.

“If you’re having a Halloween party, everyone’s gonna go crazy for it,” she continued before spinning the rim of a martini glass on a plate of blueberry syrup. “It gives it a sweet flavor,” Teresa said.

The Halloween anti-vampire martini also includes chilled vodka, a spoon-full of garlic juice, and ten pressed garlic cloves. Teresa mixes two ounces of vodka with the garlic cloves and garlic juice over ice in a martini shaker before pouring it into the blueberry syrup-rimmed glass.

“Absolutely delicious and is sure to keep the vampires away and the guests happy,” said The Real Housewives of New Jersey star before adding, “Happy Halloween!”

Teresa’s followers had mixed reactions

Some of Teresa’s fans seemed to like the idea of the anti-vampire martini while others were put less enthusiastic.

“I’ll have 6 please!”

“I would love to try it!!💞.”

“All that garlic would keep everyone away, I would think 👻🦇🎃.”

“Garlic breath! 😂😂😂 HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻 🎃.”

“Sounds disgusting,”

“Garlic?! 😳.”

“thoughts?! I’ve never done garlic martinis!!!

“U shouldn’t be having Halloween parties 🤣.”

While Teresa’s martini recipes may not impress everyone, her cooking recipes have been quite successful.

The reality star has written four successful cookbooks. Her cookbooks Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It – Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too!, Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook, Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit, and Fabulicious!: On the Grill: Teresa’s Smoking Hot Backyard Recipes are all New York Times bestsellers.

The RHONJ star has also written two memoirs, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again, another New York Times bestseller, and Standing Strong.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.