RHONJ star Margaret Josephs shocks fans with the news she has a natural-born son

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Jospehs shocked fans with the news she has a natural-born son.

The gorgeous blonde spoke her truth in her new book, Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget, and relayed some of the information found in the tome to Wendy Williams during an appearance on her talk show.

“Everybody knows 25, 30 percent of my life,” Margaret said to Wendy. “I have a natural-born son people don’t know about. Everybody always thought I never had children but I have my own son.”

Margaret was married to her first husband, Jan Josephs, for nearly 20 years, from 1994 to 2013.

It was during her marriage to Jan Josephs that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave birth to a biological son named Spencer. She also helped to raise Jan’s three children from a prior marriage.

She said to Wendy that many people believed she had never had her own child but that was not the truth.

Who is Spencer?

Back in 2017, details of Spencer’s custody arrangement were reported by Radar Online.

Radar reported that according to the terms of their divorce, Spencer was to spend alternating or dividing holidays between his parents and that Margaret’s residence would be his primary home.

Spencer is now in his late 20s.

Margaret said she is estranged from her stepchildren

In a 2018 interview with People Magazine, Margaret lamented the loss of contact with Jan’s children and hopes they will one day reconcile.

“I know they don’t hate me,” Margaret said. “They’re holding a grudge. And it doesn’t make it any easier. But I know in my heart we’ll find a way back to one another. I’d die over them.”

Margaret left Jan in 2013 for her new husband, Joe Benigno, adding tension between Margaret and her stepchildren. Her son still communicates with his half-siblings.

“It’s an ache no one can fill. It’s heart-wrenching,” she continued. “They were my whole life. We had every Sunday dinner, bar mitzvahs. … Not knowing what they’re up to, it’s so weird. I pray every day and I write to them constantly. It’s not like they don’t acknowledge me with thank yous. But it’s just not the same.”

Margaret is adamant about protecting her children’s privacy. She won’t even mention their names on the Bravo show that made her a household name.

“I’m open about everything that pertains to me,” she said to Page Six.

“I don’t talk about my children’s lives because that’s their life and their story to tell. Anything that’s happened to me in my life and the way it relates to me —totally open. I’ll say anything. I’m TMI and feel comfortable so people can relate. Off-limits to me are things with my children.”

