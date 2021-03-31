RHONJ star Margaret Josephs reveals her junk food favorites

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs isn’t phased by the hate she receives from critics on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs may be a reality television star, but she’s just like all of us when it comes to enjoying junk food.

While it may not look as if Margaret enjoys treats as evidenced by her trim figure, a recent interview for Bravo’s Style & Living website revealed otherwise.

Her favorite after-work snack might surprise you.

When returning home from a hard day of filming RHONJ or working on her fashion line Macbeth Collection, Margaret indulges in Lucky Charms cereal.

“At the end of the day, I’m so exhausted from working, I have no makeup on, I’m eating my Lucky Charms,” she admitted.

Margaret also revealed a fondness for ice cream.

When Marge wants a real treat, she heads straight for the drive-thru

Margaret Josephs enjoys a burger in a photo posted to her Instagram story. Pic credit: Instagram/Margaret Josephs

She recently revealed in an Instagram story that she indulged in some McDonalds while returning home from a visit with her plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Michaels. The doctor is based in Maryland, and it is a long ride back to her New Jersey home.

Therefore, Margaret felt that a road trip snack would be just the thing to enjoy in the car on the way home as her husband Joe drove.

She said, “What I do after going to the doctor to check my perky boobs? I go to McDonald’s.”

“Heaven. My large fries, and my Quarter Pounder with Cheese,” she claimed.

Margaret followed up her statement by saying, “It’s a long ride to Maryland. I love McDonald’s on a road trip. Don’t you? Makes everything great.”

She stores her food in an enormous refrigerator

Margaret Josephs poses in front of her enormous refrigerator. Pic credit: Bravo

In a video clip posted to Bravo, Margaret showed off her enormous refrigerator to fans.

She said that she does not cook and the reason behind that is “because freaking Joe has not built me a new kitchen.”

Margaret opened up to reveal the contents of her refrigerator.

“For a girl that likes to eat a lot, she doesn’t keep a lot of food in the house. I go out to eat every night,” the reality star admitted. She did show off a half-empty carton of eggs, claiming that is the only thing she will cook in the house.

Margaret showed off a lot of bottled water and “tons” of alcohol, “everything to make a cocktail for someone.”

She said that even though she does not drink alcohol she likes to entertain.

Marge also showed off lots of cakes that have a place of honor in her refrigerator. “Sweets non-stop” she claimed.

“We are not a low-fat house, do we look like we are low-fat?” the reality star asked.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.