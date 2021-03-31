RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin gets her glamorous makeup look from dollar store finds

Jennifer Aydin gave a makeup tutorial which included using dollar store finds. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin reportedly gets her glamorous makeup look from a mix of high-end and dollar store finds.

Jennifer revealed her makeup tips and tricks in a new video upload where she shared she mixes and matches her makeup to get her stunning overall look.

“Not all of it is expensive, it doesn’t have to be,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She told her fans she would demonstrate how she achieved the natural makeup look she donned in the video.

Jennifer revealed that her everyday palette consists of nude and pink colors, and she also likes a matte look on her face.

She began her tutorial by placing foundation underneath her eyes with a sponge applicator, warning her followers not to apply too much or they will “look like a racoon.”

The television star does not use this makeup staple

Jennifer revealed that she does not use the makeup staple, eyeshadow, to create a traditional smoky eye.

Instead, she takes eyeliner or eyebrow pencil, whichever one she has at the moment, and lines the rim of her upper and lower lids.

Jennifer then uses a Q-tip to smudge the lines so the line appears blurred.

She showed off two lipsticks, purchased at the dollar store, that she blends together to create a unique color palette. First, Jennifer lines her full lips to ensure the lip color does not bleed outside of her lip line. She uses a brush to blend in the line just a bit but still allows for some definition.

Jennifer will continue to be in the spotlight on RHONJ

Jennifer continues to remain front and center after a drunken escapade put her in the hot seat with her fellow housewives and franchise producer Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

During her appearance alongside former Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews, Jennifer addressed her boozy afternoon at Teresa Giudice’s house.

Andy read a fan question about whether a double standard between men and women exists. Some of Jennifer’s co-stars found her behavior difficult to watch. At the same time, when her husband Bill was drunk during Season 10, he received laughter.

“First of all, if you’ve seen any of that footage, that s**t was hilarious, OK? So if you don’t know, then you better ask somebody. OK, cause it was funny. And yes, there is a double standard, mine was much better,” she claimed.

“Yours was better, OK,” Cohen deadpanned.

This caused Jennifer to respond to a fan comment on Twitter which claimed that Andy had his favorites on the series.

Pic credit: @realsmokes24/Twitter

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.