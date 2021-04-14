RHONJ spoiler: psychic tells Dolores Catania that boyfriend David Principe is not her soulmate

Dolores Catania gets news that David Principe is not her soulmate Pic credit:Bravo

Dolores Catania is about to get some not-so-good news on the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The group will consult a psychic who will tell Dolores that her boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, is not the man for her.

It certainly won’t be shocking news to her castmates who’ve openly shared that the mom-of-two can do much better.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When David was first introduced on the show, the busy doctor was in the process of building a home for them to live in together, but Dolores was expecting a ring before moving in with him.

The house has since been completed and Dolores’s ring finger still does not have a diamond. Despite Dolores’s expectations, it doesn’t seem as if David is planning to propose any time soon.

Dolores has commented that she’s okay with her relationship because she has the freedom to come and go as she pleases.

Based on her response to the news from the psychic, Dolores might be open to ending things and moving on from David.

Psychic gives Dolores bad news about David Principe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast decided to seek the services of a psychic.

She had quite a bit to tell Dolores, who was very skeptical about the whole thing due to her Roman Catholic beliefs.

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old remained open-minded about it and she got some news from her dead grandparents.

In one instance, the psychic shared that Dolores’s grandmother and grandfather were speaking about the RHONJ star’s relationship.

“He’s talking about a broken relationship. Your grandmother’s saying you like a challenge and that the man has to chase you.”

“And she said he’s not chasing you the way you should be chased,” continued the psychic as Dolores listened with interest.

Dolores gets news that David Principe is not her soulmate

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey star listened to her psychic reading her castmates looked on in silence.

“You’re grandmother’s saying, ‘is he your soulmate?'” remarked the psychic.

“Well do you know if he is or not?” chimed in castmate Jennifer Aydin.

“He’s not,” the psychic responded.

But it wasn’t all bad news for Dolores.

While David might not be the one, there’s someone out there waiting for her.

“There’s a lover out there for you, you’ll have chemistry with like you’ve never had before,” commented the psychic. “But it won’t be until you’re free.”

“So as soon as you’re ready to open that door, lover’s coming,” she added.

“You know maybe David and I will just part gracefully,” responded Dolores after soaking in the news. “But it’s okay. I’m okay with that.”

Fans can tune in to the new episode of RHONJ to see what else the psychic had to say.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.