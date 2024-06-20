RHONJ producers prepping Gia Giudice to be the next generation of Housewives?

Gia Giudice has been getting plenty of camera time this season, but not everyone has been happy about it.

However, is it time to accept the inevitable that Gia is the next generation of Housewives?

In the latest episode, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked about a timeline for marrying her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, whom she’s been dating for quite some time.

That question had radars going off about whether Gia was being prepped to take over the show.

It’s no secret that the franchise is in jeopardy moment, as viewers have grown tired of the Gorgas and the Giudices’ long-running family feud.

The cast is now divided, making for a dreary season, so much so that the network has canceled the reunion.

There will be a major shake-up after Season 14 ends, but are they prepping Gia Giudice to be the future of RHONJ?

Is Gia Giudice the next generation of Housewives?

RHONJ viewers lashed out at Gia a few weeks ago when she was featured in a scene with the other Housewives and boldly expressed her opinion.

However, we’ve seen a lot of Gia since then, most recently when she was featured in her first Season 14 confessional.

Interestingly, producers asked the university graduate about tying the knot with her boyfriend, Christian, after they announced plans to move in together.

After the episode aired, @realiteacheckpodcast declared that Gia was the next generation of Housewives and asked, “If the producers are asking Gia when she thinks that she’ll be married, what do you guys think is the reason behind that?”

RHONJ fans have mixed feelings about Gia becoming a Housewife

@realiteacheckpodcast also asked, “Do we think that Bravo wants to make Gia a permanent fixture of the Bravo Housewives?”

“The second Gia becomes a housewife of New Jersey. I am 100% out and will never watch the show again,” a commenter responded.

“She is there as her mother’s minion, I have no interest in what she has to say.

She will never be seen as her own person on that show,” said someone else.

Another viewer wrote, “I’m getting to the point of not watching anything on Bravo. If all they have to offer is Gia? No thanks.”

However, not everyone opposed the idea of Gia taking over the franchise.

“Love Gia! Amazing, strong, successful girl just like all the women in her family❤️,” exclaimed a commenter.

“Gia has been with us allll these years! They need a cast reboot with Gia as one of the main women,” reasoned someone else.

Another RHONJ fan added, “Yessss that’s what we need!!!”

Do you think Gia is the future of RHONJ? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.