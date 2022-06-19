RHONJ: Melissa Gorga sitting pretty in hot pink mini dress

Melissa Gorga rocks a pink mini dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga has been promoting the newest additions to her store the best way she knows how –by rocking the stylish outfits herself. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a hot pink mini dress during a night out, and she was stunning in the trendy ensemble.

The fashion boutique owner showed off a variety of the latest selections available at Envy by MG, but the pink dress was one of the most memorable pieces.

Melissa is seemingly having a lot of success promoting her store on Instagram. She recently posted a photo wearing a chic ombre pantsuit, and two days later, it was sold out on her website.

The reality TV star has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, and they are often quick to comment about her fashionable outfits. Those online interactions must be translating to sales because Melissa constantly uses the platform to promote her store.

Most recently, she donned a pink Jersey dress while out on the town.

Melissa Gorga sitting pretty in a hot pink mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a post on Instagram promoting the latest store arrivals, one being a cute mini dress.

The hot pink outfit looked amazing against Melissa’s tanned skin and shoulder-length brown hair. The 43-year-old showed off her legs in the outfit made from jersey material and featuring a trendy ruched skirt.

Melissa’s flirty pose drew attention to the subtle shoulder pads on the dress, which also has a keyhole back detail not noticeable in the photo.

The reality TV personality accessorized the ensemble with a pink Luis Vuitton purse and strappy nude sandals. She added a gold necklace and a few other pieces of gold jewelry.

The cute mini is one of the latest arrivals at Melissa’s store and is still available on the website for $115– unlike the chic ombre pantsuit she recently wore that’s now sold out!

Melissa Gorga promotes her fashion boutique on social media

The hot pink outfit wasn’t the only thing that Melissa showed off while promoting her fashion boutique.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star encouraged her followers to get ready for the summer with an array of swimwear items and other accessories.

“Happy Saturday Lovers,” wrote Melissa in her Instagram post. “Swipe to see the most amazing summer coverups, One-piece swimsuits, visors, and sandals!! All JUST IN @envybymg.”

Based on the comments, people loved the new pieces, including Melissa’s castmate Margaret Joseph who commented on the crochet coverups.

“Love crochet all day,” wrote Margaret as others shared similar sentiments.

“Would love to have the one-piece, gosh it’s fabulous,” said one commenter.

“Very unique coverups.! Need to shop,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.