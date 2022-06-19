RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is chic and classic in ombre pantsuit

Melissa Gorga stuns in ombre suit. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is always fashionable, and this weekend, she veered away from her regular crop tops and thigh-skimming ensembles.

The mom-of-three rocked a classic ombre pantsuit in a photo shared on social media.

Melissa got a slew of compliments from her followers after sharing the fashionable outfit, in case you’re wondering, yes it’s from her boutique, Envy by MG.

The reality TV personality showed potential buyers how to style the classic pantsuit which did not need a lot of accessories thanks to the trendy color.

Melissa Gorga is chic and classic in an ombre outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went for a classic ensemble while modeling one of the outfits from her boutique.

Melissa looked chic from head to toe in the satin two-piece set, which featured a trendy black and white ombre print. In the photos posted on Instagram, she showed off the loosely fitted long-sleeve shirt with a button cuff detail, as noted on her website.

Melissa wore the shirt—which retails for $95–tucked into the matching wide-leg ombre pant priced at the same amount.

The 43-year-old completed the chic ensemble with strappy clear heels, large hoop earrings, and a neat updo.

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a classic pantsuit

Melissa Gorga off her classy outfit on Instagram as she struck a few poses outside with the beautiful greenery serving as the perfect backdrop.

“You may like ombre hair. I like ombre outfits,” wrote The Real Housewives of New Jersey star in her post.

Meanwhile, Melissa wasn’t the only one who liked the trendy outfit, many others did too. It’s already sold out on her website despite being the newest addition to her store.

She also got a slew of compliments from her Instagram followers after showing off the pantsuit on her page.

“I love this! I love your outfit very gorgeous from head to toe,” wrote one commenter.

“Coming to my closet really soon! I won’t make it look as good as you do,” added someone else.

One Instagram user also wrote, “Love it, I need one.”

Another comment reiterated the sentiment and complimented Melissa’s “exquisite taste.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

After posting the classy ombre style on the Envy by MG Instagram page two days ago, the outfit quickly sold out.

How do you feel about Melissa’s ombre ensemble, is it a hit or a miss?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.