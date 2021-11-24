RHONJ: Melissa Gorga opens up about new podcast, says first guest will be husband Joe

Melissa is getting ready to share her life even more unfiltered than fans see on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo and @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has opened up about her new podcast and confirmed her first guest would be her husband, Joe.

Melissa is the latest reality TV star to reveal she is venturing into the podcast world. RHONJ fans know that Melissa has no trouble speaking her mind. She will use that to help put her podcast on the map.

It’s been a busy time for Melissa. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently airing on Peacock and The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 wrapped this fall. The new season will premiere in early 2022, with Melissa declaring the animosity and craziness reminds her of early seasons.

As her reality TV life flourishes, Melissa is gearing up for her very own podcast.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga launches new podcast Melissa Gorga on Display

Melissa announced her new venture via social media earlier this week. The Bravo personality is over the moon about to start the podcast.

“Grab a sprinkle cookie and a glass of red wine!!! I’m getting into the podcast game!! Melissa Gorga, On Display Premiering December 2nd!!! It’s life unfiltered. We’ll talk fashion, fitness, relationships, entrepreneurship, being the ‘cool mom,’ AND the importance of treating yourself. I’m taking my life in front of the cameras and going behind the Mic,” Melissa shared in a lengthy Instagram post expressing her excitement over her new project.

What can The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans expect from Melissa’s podcast?

Along with sharing her exciting news via social media, Melissa also opened up to People Magazine about what RHONJ fans can expect from her podcast.

“Each week, my celebrity guests and I will share stories and chat about all sorts of things like fashion, family, show business, entrepreneurship, and of course, treating yourself. Believe it or not, there are stories that the cameras do not tell. And that’s what you’re going to get with this podcast. It’s life unfiltered,” the reality TV star expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa is kicking off her podcast with none other than her husband, Joe. They will dish their crazy life, get real about their 17-year marriage, three kids, and their many business ventures.

The holidays are coming, too, so Melissa and Joe will spill how they plan on surviving the busy yet wonderful holiday season. Plus, Joe and Melissa just might share some behind-the-scenes details from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Next week Melissa Gorga can add a podcast host to her lengthy resume. Melissa Gorga, On Display, can be heard on all podcast platforms, like Apple and Spotify.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.