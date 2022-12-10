RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is also ‘confused’ by her feud with Teresa Giudice

“We don’t know,” RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga said of the ongoing feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

If fans are slightly confused by The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud with her sister-in-law and fellow Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice, well, Melissa is right there with them.

At The Points Guy’s annual TPG Awards on Thursday night, the reality star addressed some of the “inconsistencies” in her and husband Joe Gorga’s rift with Joe’s sister, RHONJ OG Teresa, and Teresa’s new husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

When reporters asked why, amid the two couples’ months-long public feud, Louie had dubbed Joe a “good guy,” Melissa admitted that she too was stumped, telling Page Six: “We don’t know.”

“It’s very confusing,” the Bravo star said. “There are a lot of ups and downs and a lot of inconsistencies.”

“We’re wondering,” Melissa added, “as much as you are.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joe was slightly more generous, telling Page Six it was “real nice” that Louie thought highly of him.

“I am a good guy. Too good!” Joe added. “That’s the problem!”

RHONJ’s Melissa and Joe Gorga open up about family feud

Louie made the comment last month when he appeared as a guest on Teresa’s podcast, Namaste B$tches. Recalling the first time that he met his future in-law, Louie said they had immediately gotten along.

The entrepreneur, 47, said of his brother-in-law, “You just, like, open up to him.” Louie described Joe Gorga as “the kind of guy you can do that… with” and a “good human being.”

The current feud publicly started in August when the Gorgas chose not to attend Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

While filming the Season 13 finale of RHONJ, an explosive fight reportedly broke out between the women. Tensions boiled over when Teresa, 50, brought up rumors that her sister-in-law, 43, had had an affair with longtime friend Nick Barrotta.

Sibling drama is ‘ruining’ Joe Gorga’s life

Teresa and her younger brother, also 43, are not new to family drama. Though the OG Housewife has shared that they were once best friends, the siblings have seen many ups and downs since their relationship first took the spotlight on RHONJ.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this,” Joe Gorga told Page Six at BravoCon in October.

“I just want to be happy, man,” Joe continued. “This kind of drama is ruining my life.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.