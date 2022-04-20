RHONJ: Margaret Josephs wants her castmates to stop making excuses for Teresa Giudice

Does the RHONJ cast make excuses for Teresa Giudice? Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs wants her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates to stop making excuses for Teresa Giudice’s behavior, but who knows if that will ever happen.

Teresa and Margaret’s friendship has taken a turn for the worse this season as Margaret questioned the rumors about Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

However, the mom-of-four doesn’t want anyone talking about her fiance, and she recently threw drinks at Margaret for doing just that.

Margaret Josephs wants her castmates to stop making excuses for Teresa Giudice

Viewers were outraged at Teresa Giudice after she threw drinks at Margaret during a cast dinner in Nashville. However, in the latest episode, some of her castmates attempted to defend Teresa’s actions, and Margaret was tired of the excuses.

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Dolores Catania explained why she continues to defend the OG despite her behavior.

“Teresa is very emotional about this subject, you get a visceral reaction from her,” said Dolores, regarding the OG’s angry reaction to comments about Luis Ruelas.

Dolores continued, “I’m the type of friend that I’m okay with whatever you want…I’ll give you my input if things get really out of hand but if you don’t wanna hear it them I’m not gonna say it.”

Some of Teresa’s costars reasoned that they “tiptoe” around the OG because she’s had a hard life, but Margaret refuses to do that!

“I do have a certain standard, I expect people to act a certain way,” said Margaret. “I don’t think everybody gets a pass because they’ve had a hard life, a lot of people have had a hard life.”

“They were just like,’ well that’s Teresa, that’s what she does.’ Well that’s what she does because everybody says that’s what she does,” reasoned Margaret.

Melissa Gorga thinks Margaret Josephs just should let it go

Melissa Gorga also gave her opinion about the situation between Teresa and Margaret during her appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show. She thinks it’s time for Margaret to let things go since Teresa made it clear she doesn’t want to hear it.

“She doesn’t want the help, that’s a fact,” reasoned Melissa. “It’s like she doesn’t want you to help her and I feel like, just get the memo… she’s just saying ‘I don’t care what’s out there, I don’t wanna hear it.'”

However, despite their feud, Margaret noted that she had nothing but good intentions in trying to get to the bottom of the Luis rumors.

“For her to even think that I wouldn’t want her happy is the most f**ked up crazy thing I’ve ever heard,” said Margaret. “The last thing I wanna do is see is her girls or her be in a bad place.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.