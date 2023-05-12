RHONJ: Margaret Josephs throws shade at Dolores Catania and claims her boyfriend is ‘not divorced’

Dolores Catania is the happiest we’ve seen her in a long time as her relationship with her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, continues to heat up.

There might even be wedding bells in the future as Paulie told her ex-husband Frank Catania in the latest episode that he’s already picked out a ring for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

However, before we start arguing over who made the cut as bridesmaids or whose mother did or didn’t snag an invite, hold your horses.

There’s one issue that could throw a wrench in those plans — Paulie is still married. At least, that’s the claim recently made by castmate Margaret Josephs.

She threw major shade at her friend while dishing about Dolores’s relationship with Paulie and the possibility of them getting married.

The all-knowing Margaret whipped out that tidbit from her arsenal and teased that the couple will have to sort that out before waking down the aisle.

Margaret Josephs says Dolores Catania’s new man is not divorced

The latest installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show was an interesting one as we learned a new piece of information about Dolores’ Irish beau. But we’ll let Margaret spill that tea herself.

As the cast gathered to chat about the latest episode, they shared their views on Dolores and Paulie’s future as man and wife, but there’s one little thing to take care of first, Paulie’s divorce.

“As far as I know Paulie’s not divorced,” revealed Margaret. “I mean, I guess it’s hard to get married if you’re not divorced.”

As for the fact that Paulie has already bought a ring for Dolores, well, the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget… author had something to say about that too.

“Yeah, you can give rings. I guess that’s why you can’t get married if you’re not divorced.”

While Margaret was throwing shade, the other Jersey Housewives were excited at the idea of Dolores and Paulie tying the knot.

The RHONJ cast is excited for Dolores Catania to get married

Melissa Gorga might get a chance to be a bridesmaid after — all since she didn’t quite make the cut for Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

“I’m excited for Dolores… maybe I’ll actually be excited to go to the wedding,” said the Envy by MG founder laughingly. “I feel like she wants that.”

Melissa wasn’t the only one who expressed happiness that Dolores had finally found a man to treat her like a queen. Her friends Jennifer Aydin and newbie Danielle Cabral both exclaimed, “I’m so excited.”

As for Dolores’ take on the marriage conversation, in true form, the 52-year-old didn’t exactly squeal in excitement, but she admitted, “It’s fun to think about things that I haven’t thought about since I was 19.”

Check out The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.