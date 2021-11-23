RHONJ: Joe Giudice fighting to return to the U.S. for his girls following deportation to Italy

Joe has begun the process of getting back to the U.S. to be with his girls permanently. Pic credit: Bravo and @JoeGiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice is fighting to return to the United States for his girls following his deportation in Italy.

Joe was deported back to his native country in the fall of 2019. The proud father struggles with missing his four daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella, who he shares with ex-wife Teresa Giudice. Although Joe keeps in touch via FaceTime and visits with them in The Bahamas, he’s missing out on so much of their lives.

Despite his deportation case being denied in 2020, Joe remains hopeful his new course of action will allow him back in the U.S. so he can be there for his daughters on a daily basis.

Former RHONJ star Joe Giudice fighting to return to the U.S.

Last weekend, Joe shared with E! News that he has a new lawyer and new plan to help him reunite with his daughters in the United States. Joe shared that his lawyer, Jessica Cadavid, has filed a waiver of inadmissibility.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, the waiver allows “certain inadmissible foreign nationals to enter the United States temporarily as nonimmigrants.”

Joe revealed to E! News why he felt this was the right course of action for him.

“I feel I deserve one because I did my time for a mistake that I deeply regret. It cost me my life, my family. It was a bad judgment on my end, which I deeply regret. If I could do it all over again, I would never make that mistake, knowing what I know now and all I’ve learned. I have worked hard day in and day out to prove myself,” he expressed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice’s hopeful he gets back to U.S.

The course of legal action gives Joe hope that he will one day be with his girls. He made it clear that his children know he will never stop fighting to reunite with them in the United States.

Joe knows the process could be a lengthy one. It could be up to a year before Joe has any answers, but his attorney is hopeful things will happen sooner.

“We are hopeful that this time around, we can take a look at his file with time that has passed from his deportation and the fact that he has a family here, he still has children here. He could ask the government for forgiveness and at least come back to be able to see his family,” Jessica Cadavid explained to US Weekly.

It’s been a challenge for former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice to be away from his family since he was deported to Italy. Joe vows to keep fighting to get back to the United States, a place he still calls home.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.