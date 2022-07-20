RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider admits she’s not where she needs to be amid anorexia recovery

Jackie Goldschneider gives an update on her eating disorder recovery. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider is still in recovery after taking action last season to get her eating disorder under control, but she recently admitted to not being in the place she needs to be.

After almost two decades of battling anorexia, it wasn’t easy for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to come clean with her family and friends.

However, not only did she do that, she opened up to the world, and cameras followed the 45-year-old as she sought help. These days Jackie has improved quite a bit and has changed her unhealthy eating habits.

She’s already confessed to gaining weight, although she does not know how many pounds she’s gained since starting her healthy journey.

Jackie goes to therapy twice a week and has a nutritionist on hand to help with her food choices. However, they’ve both advised her not to weigh herself as it might slow down her progress.

Speaking of progress, she has made great strides so far, but in a recent interview, she confessed to not being where she needs to be.

Jackie Goldschneider gives an update on her progress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got honest with E! News during a recent interview as she shared an update on her progress.

“It’s been about a full year that I’ve been in active recovery,” she revealed. “My relationship with food is so much better, but not nearly where I need it to be.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Both my therapist and nutritionist always say to me, ‘It’s amazing that you’re eating all these things and it’s great that you’re eating so much more and that they’re real foods,'” said Jackie.

However, she noted that her ultimate goal is to get to a place where she’s “eating intuitively “and “not thinking about rules.”

Jackie Goldschneider says eating disorder recovery is not easy

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she’s not at the place her nutritionist and therapist want her to be.

“I’m not there yet,” Jackie admitted. “I try to recognize my hunger cues and eat according to them and stop when I’m not hungry anymore, but I’m not to the point where I feel comfortable honoring hunger cues all day without a set limit.”

The mom-of-four noted that her biggest issue is how she feels about her body after gaining weight.

“I have to get to a much better place with that,” she confessed.

Ultimately, Jackie wants to be honest and open about her ongoing struggles because she doesn’t want” people to think that it’s a really quick process of recovery and it’s easy because it’s not.”

Despite the difficulties, the RHONJ star said “it’s definitely possible” to recover from anorexia, and for now, she’s celebrating the small victories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.