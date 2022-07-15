RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider has gained weight amid anorexia recovery, says there are still ‘struggles’

Jackie Goldschneider speaks on anorexia struggles. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider has gained weight and feels healthy amid her ongoing battle with anorexia. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave an update about her condition after opening up about her struggles in Season 12.

Jackie doesn’t know how much weight she has gained but now has a closet full of clothes that no longer fit.

Admittedly things are going well for the 45-year-old, who has continued her therapy sessions and has a nutritionist to guide her along the way. However, despite her improvements, she still has hard days.

Jackie will continue to share her story in the upcoming season, and she also has a podcast in her works. She will continue to speak on her eating disorder battle on her new podcast and share information with others going through similar struggles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave an update in a new interview and opened up about her day-to-day challenges.

“I’ve had so many triumphs and a lot of accomplishments, but at the same time, there’s a lot of really hard habits to break,” she confessed to Us Weekly. “Those are the ones I’m really getting stuck on.”

Jackie Goldschneider deals with a lot of struggles

During her chat with the media outlet, Jackie revealed that she has gained weight after replacing her once “restrictive low-calorie” diet with healthy foods.

“I’ve gained quite a bit of weight which I’m okay with. You know I’m still healthy and slim but that’s difficult for me,” she admitted. “I have an entire closet of clothing that I don’t know what to do with, that doesn’t fit me; makes me feel bad.”

The Jersey Housewife got brutally honest during the interview and noted that while she’s committed to the process of getting better, “I do feel bad about the way I look sometimes.”

“I have guilt when I eat foods that are outside of my comfort zone, so I deal with a lot of struggles,” she added.

Jackie Goldschneider is trying to break unhealthy habits amid her anorexia battle

Jackie continued to open up about her ongoing challenges amid her battle with anorexia.

“I’m also working hard to break habits like how I micro-manage food and stuff like that,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.”But in terms of actual food that I’m eating, I mean, it’s a completely different world than what I used to live in, and my quality of life is so much better.”

As for her specific weight gain, Jackie doesn’t have a number because she’s “not allowed” to set foot on a scale.

“My therapist, who I still see twice a week, and my nutritionist both agree that it’s a very bad idea for me,” she noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.