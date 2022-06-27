RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears orange mini dress to kick off the summer

Gia Giudice wears mini dress to summer party. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is kicking off the summer in style as she rocked an orange mini dress for a party at her home. Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice, posted the photo on social media while at their fabulous new mansion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four girls are now a blended family since her engagement to Luis Ruelas. After selling their childhood home, Gia and her sisters now live with their soon-to-be stepdad and his sons, and so far things appear to be going smoothly.

So smooth, in fact, that the Giudice/Ruelas family had a grand celebration at their home over the weekend to kick off the summer.

Gia Giudice poses with Teresa Giudice in an orange mini dress

Teresa Giudice gave fans a glimpse into her exciting weekend shenanigans, including a party to kick off the summer. The event took place at the home of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

She shared several photos, including one of her and eldest daughter Gia looking fashionable in her outfit.

Gia opted for a textured mini dress in a light shade of orange to signal the start of what will be a hot summer. The 21-year-old paired the skimpy mini with chunky heels and some gold accessories.

Gia had one arm wrapped around her mom in the photo taken in their backyard. The mother-daughter duo showed off matching smiles and posed as each had one hand on their hip.

“Hello summer let’s have some fun,” wrote Teresa in the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Teresa was equally gorgeous in her colorful dress as she enjoyed the celebration at her home.

Teresa Giudice shares a kiss with Luis Ruelas

Tere Giudice shared a few more fashionable photos from her party to kick off the summer, including some with her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

In one photo, Luis kissed Teresa’s cheek as they posed for a photo in front of a sign that read “Best party ever.”

“One kiss is all it takes,” wrote Teresa in the Instagram post, which included another photo of Luis looking longingly at his soon-to-be wife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersy star got all dressed up for the occasion in a sleeveless leopard print dress with pink details. She paired the deep-cut wrap dress with pink mules and a pink bag and had her hair in a chic ponytail for the summer party.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.