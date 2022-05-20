Gia Giudice rocks pink mini dress and sneakers in birthday tribute to Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice rocks pink mini dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Gia Giudice was among the many people who recently sent birthday greetings for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. Gia shared a sweet tribute to her mom along with a happy photo of the two of them.

The 21-year-old rocked a pink mini dress and sneakers in the picture as the two appeared to enjoy a fun day out.

Gia’s birthday post marked the first post shared on her main Instagram page in a few weeks. It seems the young reality star was taking a break from social media as her last post was on April 24, when she got glammed up for another fancy occasion.

Gia might have still been updating her followers on her Instagram Story but she returned to her main page after a four-week hiatus to wish her mom a happy 50th birthday.

Gia Giudice rocks pink mini dress in birthday post for Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently celebrated her 50th birthday and her daughter Gia posted a sweet message for her on Instagram. Gia shared a picture of her mom during a fashionable day out along with a birthday message of appreciation.

Gia and Teresa had big smiles on their faces as they sat on a bench and posed for the mother/daughter photo. Both were stylishly dressed for the occasion with Gia clad in a colorful pink and red mini dress which she paired with white socks and sneakers and delicate gold jewelry.

Not to be outdone was the equally fashionable Teresa who opted for jean joggers which she paired with a white silk blouse that featured a plunging neckline. The OG dressed up the ensemble with sparkly wedged heels and lots of silver jewelry.

Gia Giudice shares a sweet birthday message for her mom Teresa Giudice

The long-standing Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her 50th birthday on May 18 and her fiance Luis Ruelas planned a lavish celebration at their home.

The event had all the glitz and glamour that one would expect for the OGs milestone birthday– including a colorful floral arrangement and stunning gold tablescape complete with an over-the-top, gold, three-tier gilded cake decorated with pink and white roses.

Luis Ruelas shared a photo of Teresa posing with the cake before blowing out the candles. The New Jersey businessman wrote a sweet message for his wife-to-be and noted, “I love you, my sweetheart.”

Gia Giudice also wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen herself. I love you so much, cheers to 50 years of being young! you deserve everything and more.”

“Your energy lights up every room you walk into! thank you for everything you do for our family, we wouldn’t be able to do it without you! To more happy memories xoxo,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.