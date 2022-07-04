RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows off tanned legs in a floral mini dress

Gia Giudice stuns in a skintight mini dress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice has been spending the summer in style and her recent outfit is the perfect addition to her summer wardrobe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a day out in a colorful mini dress and she stopped to snap a photo.

Gia showed off her tan in the skimpy outfit but she didn’t reveal her destination. It’s unclear if Gia will be partying at home with her mom Teresa Giudice and her three younger sisters or if she has plans with friends.

The Giudice family is known for throwing fancy parties in the large New Jersey mansion they now share with Gia’s soon-to-be stepdad Luis Ruelas and his sons.

A few weeks ago the Giudice/Luis crew had a housewarming party and a few days ago they had another fancy bash at their home to kick off the summer.

Chances are Teresa and her beau have something fun planned for this weekend.

Gia Giudice shows off tanned legs in a floral mini dress

Gia Giudice looked more tan than ever in a recent photo posted to her Instagram Story.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off lots of skin in a colorful floral mini dress with a stylish ruched design. The mini dress had delicate lace features at the bust and strings on each side of the hemline.

Gia had her hair in a sleek middle part and she added a few pieces of gold jewelry and a nude YSL handbag to complete the ensemble. She wore light pink lipstick and showed off her cute nail design as she posed in front of the mirror with one hand resting on her thigh.

Gia Giudice is filming Season 13 of RHONJ

Gia has been keeping busy as filming for the new season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has started.

We saw a lot more of Gia in Season 12 than we have in past seasons and the 21-year-old is currently filming with her mom and sisters for what will likely be another explosive season.

Gia recently joined the Jersey cast for a softball game, and she posted photos with her mom and sister clad in their black leggings and red jerseys.

The softball game was likely a cast event organized by Dolores Catania for her charity. She also held the event last year to raise money for Maimonides Hospital, and all the Jersey women and their husbands participated.

However, the event last season was not without its share of drama. Gia kicked it off by clapping back at Margaret Josephs because she refused to wear clothing from Teresa’s athletic line amid their feud.

Viewers bashed Gia for getting involved in the drama between the two women, so here’s hoping that this time around, the charity event went off without a hitch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.