RHONJ: Gia Giudice called ‘hateful’ for criticizing Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice’s meetup

Gia Giudice is getting a slew of online backlash after negatively commenting on a reunion between her dad, Joe Giudice, and her uncle, Joe Gorga.

While some people were happy to see the two men being cordial when they met up in the Bahamas, Gia wasn’t having it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded to Joe’s social media post and called it “comical,” also calling her uncle an opportunist for sharing the video.

Many people agreed with Gia, as her comment has now racked up thousands of likes. However, not everyone agreed, and some people called out the 22-year-old for being “hateful.”

One person called Gia’s response “absolutely ridiculous” and noted, “I’m sorry your parents have made you as hateful as they’ve been to the one family who has tried the most to support you all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another wrote, “wow you really hate your uncle don’t you? Can’t you be happy that they chose to get along rather than fight?”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

There were several other comments along those lines, with one critic calling Gia “Vindictive and Hateful just Like Your MOTHER.”

One person asked, “@_giagiudice is it possible for you to be anymore negative..”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

RHONJ viewers tell Gia Giudice to stay out of the drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got many responses after giving her opinion on the Instagram video, which is still on Joe Gorga’s page. Interestingly, Gia’s dad has not posted the video of their interaction.

Long-time viewers know that the two men have been at each other’s throats for decades. In Season 5, they even had a fistfight at the christening of Melissa and Joe Gorga’s son, Joey.

Things got worse between the two Joes when Teresa went to jail because of her husband’s wrongdoing, and it’s been years since they’ve come face to face.

However, Joe and Melissa are currently vacationing in the Bahamas, where Joe Giudice now resides after his deportation from the U.S.

While it’s unclear if their happy interaction was genuine, some viewers want Gia to stay out of it.

“stay out of adult business!!! They are more mature than you for gods sake….grow up!!!!” said one commenter.

“It’s sad that Gia try’s to fight her moms battles @_giagiudice Stay out of the grown up drama, you are too young to understand,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

“Gia … dear when did you get to be so toxic like your mom?! I’m so over this…” noted someone else. “Let these grown men have a moment, 5 mins or 5 seconds just let it be .. here you all go rekindling drama and toxicity! Disgusting.”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

Joe Gorga tells Gia Giudice to remove the ‘hate’ from her heart

Joe Gorga caught wind of Gia’s post, and his response was similar to the other commenters as he told his niece to “get the hate out of your heart.”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

This is not the first time that Gia and Joe have butted heads. Back in Season 11, she slammed her uncle for making rude comments about Joe Giudice, and that didn’t sit well with viewers either.

They urged Gia to stay out of the drama and chided Teresa Giudice for allowing her eldest daughter to speak to her uncle in that manner.

Now things are even worse between the two families as the Gorgas are no longer speaking to the Giudices. The reason for that will play out this season, so stay tuned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.