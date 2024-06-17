RHONJ fans roast Jackie Goldschneider as Dolores Catania confronts her over ‘slob’ comment

Jackie Goldschneider’s shocking change of alliances hasn’t won her any favors with The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers, and now they’re roasting her online.

In the latest episode, Jackie finds herself in a difficult situation after confronting her former friend, Margaret Josephs.

The mom of four has said in the past, that Margaret has ammunition on the Jersey cast, and Jackie just got a stern reminder that she was included in that.

After Jackie angrily walked away from a heated conversation with Margaret, the Caviar Dreams: Tuna Fish Budget author pulled out the ammunition she was holding against Jackie.

Margaret sent Dolores a screenshot of Jackie trashing her. She called Dolores a “slob” in the text message and said she hated her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jackie apologized and tried to explain herself when Dolores confronted her about the nasty message, and now she’s getting trashed online.

RHONJ fans roast Jackie Goldschneider after she calls Dolores Catania a ‘slob’

After the scene aired, RHONJ viewers took to social media to roast Jackie for getting called out over the shady text about Dolores.

“Is Jackie racing for the most hated housewife or nah? because a ‘slob’ is absolutely a huge insult and she knows it…! if someone called her a slob… you know what …. never mind! because the hypocrisy is REEAALLLLL…

“i’m embarrassed for Jackie. what happened to that well educated woman. She’s a hot mess,” said someone else.

An Instagram user bluntly commented, “The 2nd hand embarrassment is off the charts with this clown.”

“Jackie is so desperate!!!! She’s horrible this season!” added someone else.

Another commenter said, “There’s not enough water in the ocean for this thirsty girl.”

Pic credit: @jerseydollsss/Instagram

Jackie defends herself on WWHL

Jackie was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired, and not surprisingly she was asked about the slob comment.

The RHONJ star didn’t deny the message and instead blamed Margaret for making it public.

“Did you realize how much that word would trigger Dolores?” asked Andy.

“I shouldn’t have had to realize it because it was a private text that was sent before the season even started,” reasoned Jackie. “I never worry that a private text message would be outed.”

Jackie was also asked about dropping her once close friends Margaret and Melissa Gorga for a seat at the table with Teresa Giudice.

However, the 47-year-old feigned ignorance about where things went awry with Melissa.

“Nothing happened with Melissa,” responded Jackie. “I don’t know how we’re not friends right now.”

Check out Jackie’s WWHL appearance below

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.