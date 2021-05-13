RHONJ fans hate Margaret Josephs’ kitchen renovation, call it a ‘monstrosity’

RHONJ fans are not liking Margaret Josephs’ home renovations. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs showed off her latest home renovation on the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and fans were not fond of her taste.

Margaret’s husband, Joe Benigno, who works as a contractor, was busy trying to get their home ready for their Halloween bash, and Margaret was putting a lot of pressure on him to finish it within a few days of the party.

Joe was able to meet the deadline, and when all was said and done, fans were able to see Margaret’s kitchen remodel along with the finishing touches placed on the rest of her house.

Margaret’s taste has always been bold, but fans were not impressed with her recent updates.

Several RHONJ fans took to social media to share their hate for Margaret’s new kitchen, and one even referred to the new design as a “monstrosity.”

RHONJ fans shared their disgust with Margaret’s design taste in various posts on Twitter.

One fan said the kitchen was a “monstrosity” as another fan weighed in on the post and said they thought “the entire house” was “just awful.”

This is a monstrosity 🥴 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/leW3e6Z0S6 — Mr. Vice President; I am speaking (@_equality4all) May 13, 2021

A fan thinks Margaret’s house is “awful.” Pic credit: @auntieanne809/Twitter

Another fan, who had worked in design for years, felt that the home renovations were a “nightmare” and had “no positive flow or energy.”

A fan thinks the renovation designs were a “disaster.” Pic credit: @PerfectHousewi2/Twitter

Others simply posted funny gifs to share their dislike for Margaret’s taste.

Margaret’s Halloween party drama

Regardless of the fans’ opinions of Margaret’s renovations, there’s no denying that she knows how to throw a good party.

During the Halloween bash, a lot of drama erupted between Jennifer Aydin having too many drinks and the housewives going in on Joe Gorga’s old school mentality.

Jennifer raced to the bar for some tequila upon arrival and became so intoxicated that she was dropping food and plates on the ground. Margaret, of course, was not too pleased, and Dolores tried to get her to eat something to soak up the alcohol.

Following Jennifer’s drunken display, Margaret thought it was a good idea to confront Joe Gorga for how he spoke to Dolores the week prior. She referred to him as chauvinistic, and the other women agreed.

The berating of her husband caused Melissa to go off on the other housewives. She felt as though it was okay for her to make comments about her husband, but she was not okay with everyone else ganging up on him.

Melissa and Joe became so frustrated that they left the party early.

Things look to get even more heated between all of the housewives at part one of the RHONJ reunion, which is set to air next week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.