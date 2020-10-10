RHONJ ex-husband Joe Giudice wants to come visit the U.S. but doesn’t want to move back after Italy deportation

In an appearance on the Wendy Williams show, Joe Giudice discussed his life in Italy since being deported from the U.S. in 2018.

Joe’s deportation came after a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. when he was just over a year old.

Unfortunately for Joe, he had never gone through the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship. And because of the criminal charges against him, he faced deportation.

His legal woes with ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, contributed to his deportation

In March of 2014, Teresa and Joe pled guilty to charges of fraud and faced serious prison time.

Ultimately, the couple was able to strike a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed them to serve their sentences separately. The agreement was that Teresa would serve out her sentence first and, upon her release, Joe would then serve his time.

This way, the couple could ensure that there was always a parent present for their four daughters.

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months at a correctional institution in Connecticut and was released early, in December of 2015, after serving 11 months.

Joe then served his sentence in a correctional institute in Pennsylvania and was released in March of 2019. Upon his release from prison, Joe was transferred to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and was deported to Italy.

Now that Joe has built a life in Italy, does he want to move back?

During the interview, Wendy Williams asked Joe if he ever wanted to return to America. She specified that she wanted to know if he wanted to move back and live in the U.S.

“Well first I gotta get permission to come back,” Joe said. “So, once I get permission to come back, you know, I wanna be able to come and visit whenever I want.”

“I don’t know if I wanna live there again but I want to be able to come visit my mother, my brother, my sister, my kids, my nieces,” he continued. “I grew up there.”

Wendy then pointed out that Joe hasn’t seen his daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 in almost a year. She was curious if he spoke to them at all.

“We talk every day,” said Joe. “I was watching them play soccer through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. But, it’s better to be there in person.”

Joe and Teresa couldn’t make their marriage last after prison and Joe’s deportation

After 20 years of marriage, and Joe’s subsequent deportation, the couple’s divorce became official in September 2020.

“What is the reason for you guys getting a divorce?” asked Wendy. “Was it the cheating, the legal thing, the distance?”

“Yeah, the distance,” Joe responded. “How’s it going to work? I’m over here, she’s over there. There’s no way it’s gonna work.”

He then clarified, “It wasn’t really by choice. We fought and fought and this is what came out of it.”

Joe thinks Teresa wouldn’t be able to leave the Real Housewives of New Jersey

Trying to find a way to tie in questions about his ex-wife, Wendy asked Joe if he ever regretted getting into the Housewives franchise.

He said that ultimately, it is what it is. He explained that when they started doing the show over a decade ago, it wasn’t what it is now and that after the first season they (producers) wouldn’t leave them alone.

Wendy then asked, “Teresa is still a housewife, do you think it’s in her best interest to stay on or leave the show?”

“You know,” Joe said, “she’s so used to doing that that I think she just lives for it now.”

Joe also has a new love interest

Wendy closed out their segment with everyone’s favorite question.

“So, Juicy Joe,” she said, “Are you dating?”

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he responded. “She’s helping me out a lot out here, you know what I mean? It’s good because I got a lot of things going on out here. She’s putting a lot of deals together for me and we’ve been seeing each other.”

He clarified, “I wouldn’t say we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, but we’re hanging out a lot.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.