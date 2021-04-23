RHONJ: Danielle Staub says Melissa Gorga is ‘fake as can be’ following her sex talk with her daughter

Danielle Staub calls Melissa ‘fake as can be’ as she criticized her for having a sex talk with Antonia on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

Danielle Staub shared her thoughts following the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and had a lot to say about Melissa Gorga.

Danielle, a former RHONJ star, has been doing weekly recaps of episodes this season on her Instagram page alongside one of her friends.

During the recaps, Danielle shares her opinions on the women’s storylines and is brutally honest about how she feels about each one of them.

In the most recent episode, Melissa took her 15-year-old daughter Antonia shopping for school clothes at her boutique, Envy.

While there, Melissa attempted to have the “birds and the bees” conversation with her daughter, but it didn’t go exactly as planned.

Antonia was mortified that her mother asked her such personal questions about her sex life, and she ran away into the bathroom to avoid answering her questions.

Following the episode, Danielle had a lot to say about the scene and said she felt Melissa was “fake as can be.”

Danielle thinks Melissa is ‘fake as can be’

During her episode recap, Danielle had strong opinions about the scene with Melissa and Antonia.

Danielle shared her frustration with the fact she felt Melissa was drawing on storylines from her family, particularly at the expense of one of her children.

She said, “These kids are not being paid, it’s more like child labor to me when you’re talking about their sexual desires and where they’re at. It’s nobodies f’n business.”

When Danielle’s friend said he felt the conversation was “very cringy”, Danielle agreed.

She said, “That was not the birds and the bees. That was more like let me show everyone my boutique. Let me take this moment and we’re gonna go school shopping at the boutique where my daughters seen everything already and she really doesn’t want this clothing. She wants to buy clothing from a different store maybe,”

When her friend said that he didn’t think someone would take their child school shopping at their own boutique, Danielle chimed in and said, “You wouldn’t. It’s fake, fake, fake, fake, fake, fake as can be. And the poor kid…God, give her a break!”

Fans criticize Melissa for having a sex talk with Antonia on national TV

It appears that Danielle wasn’t the only one to feel that the sex talk Melissa had with Antonia was inappropriate.

Several fans criticized Melissa for trying to have such a personal conversation with her teenage daughter while the cameras were rolling.

They felt that type of conversation should be private and that a parent shouldn’t want to embarrass their child on national TV.

After the episode aired, Melissa went on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show and admitted that the conversation didn’t go as well as she had hoped. She explained that she just wanted her daughter to know she could talk to her about anything and she wanted her to have respect for herself and her body.

Joe Gorga reflected on the episode and said he thought that Antonia was too young to have that type of conversation, and he just wanted her to stay young forever.

Melissa has yet to comment on Danielle’s comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.