RHONJ: Joe Gorga says 15-year-old daughter is ‘too young’ for sex talk after Melissa broaches the subject

Joe Gorga thinks his daughter Antonia was ‘too young’ to have a sex talk with Melissa Gorga on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga initiated an awkward conversation with her 15-year-old daughter Antonia Gorga on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Antonia, who recently shared with her parents that she had a boyfriend, was mortified as Melissa began asking her if she’s had sex or not. Several fans criticized Melissa for trying to have that type of conversation on camera and worried that she was embarrassing Antonia on national TV.

Antonia did not appear comfortable having the intimate conversation with her mother on camera and stormed into the bathroom as she refused to answer Melissa’s questions.

Antonia also seemed upset after Melissa told her she found out information from her cousins. Antonia couldn’t understand why her mother would ask her cousins questions or why she’d need to know those kinds of details about her life to begin with.

Melissa had been dreading the conversation but had previously told her husband Joe Gorga that she wanted to make sure her daughter was being safe and knew she could talk to her about anything.

Joe, on the other hand, felt that Antonia was “too young” for a sex talk.

Joe Gorga thinks Antonia is ‘too young’ for sex talk

Following the episode, Joe Gorga opened up about his thoughts on Antonia’s sex life on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

Joe said, “I’ll be honest…eh, she’s just too young.”

Joe admitted that he was young when he started being sexually active and said he never had the “birds and the bees” talk and just “dove right into it.”

He explained, “It made me grow up too fast and I just want her to be a little teenager. I want her to be my little daughter forever.”

Joe said he didn’t want men to go after his daughter. He joked with Frank Catania and Joe Benigno that men like them are “animals,” and he didn’t want his daughter being pursued by guys like that.

He said, “They’re animals. They want one thing and one thing only. They just wanna go eat the honey and hasta la vista!”

Melissa Gorga said the conversation was ‘rough for her’

When asked how she thought the conversation went, Melissa admitted that it was “not great.”

She explained that she was nervous herself so she may not have said all of the right things.

Melissa admitted, “This was rough for me…I was like ‘I suck at this!'”

Melissa said that regardless of how awkward the conversation was for the two of them, there was one point she wanted to make sure she got across to Antonia.

She said, “I need her to hear from me that she needs to respect her body, like that is the most important thing, that she respects her body.”

Despite their discomfort with talking to Antonia about sex, it’s clear that Melissa and Joe care a lot about their children and just want what’s best for them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.