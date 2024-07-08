RHONJ critics think it ‘very weird’ that Luis Ruelas goes on individual date nights with his stepdaughters

Teresa Giudice and her co-host tried to defend Luis Ruelas’s honor in a recent episode of her podcast, but they might have just made things worse.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics are now slamming Teresa’s beau on social media, calling his behavior “very weird.”

While this is not the first time he’s been dubbed as such, now, it’s the revelation that he goes on individual date nights with his four stepdaughters that have people in an uproar.

That’s just adding to the list of behaviors that RHONJ fans have called out as questionable from the NJ businessman.

Last season he confessed on camera that he wears Teresa’s dad’s pajamas, who passed away, to make the girls feel more comfortable.

Luis was asked about that at the Season 13 reunion, but his explanation did little to appease critics.

Luis Ruelas goes on individual date nights with Teresa Giudice’s daughters

Luis was a topic of conversation on the latest episode of Turning the Tables, where Teresa was joined by her producer Pat.

He gushed about what a great guy Luis was and shared what he thought was an endearing story about their blended family.

“Luis’ awesome,” said Pat, who noted that after spending a few days with the family he could tell that Teresa’s daughters love their stepdad and that he “likes spending time with them.”

“I don’t know if you want me to say this or not,” said Pat to Teresa. “But, I think it’s awesome, about how him and the girls go out individually for date nights and just spend time together…that’s the coolest thing.”

“I know he makes me feel bad because then I’m like, ‘I have to do that too,'” the RHONJ star laughingly responded.

RHONJ critics slam Luis as ‘very weird’ amid date night revelation

After a clip of Teresa’s podcast was posted on Instagram the critics took aim at Luis.

A commenter exclaimed, “That’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Someone else said, “Louie date night with the dorters? Did I hear that right? If so that’s repulsive 🤢.”

“Very weird. Louie needs to understand that we know who he is and it’s not good. All of this is just a waste of time… Just stop already,” an Instagram user added.

One commenter wrote, “Lobster is weirder than I could imagine. He wears Nonno’s pyjamas and takes the dorters on date night.”

Another person said, “Huh?? That is freaking weird having date nights with your step dad! Especially when your stepdad is Louie! Ewwww!!!! 🤢🤮🤢🤮 #CrookedCreep.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.