RHONJ critics agree that Teresa Giudice is a ‘great mother’ after Gia Giudice scene

Teresa Giudice is one of the most polarizing figures on Bravo.

Throughout 14 seasons, fans have watched her flip tables, spread rumors, and get involved in some of the most shocking feuds to hit the small screen.

With countless cast members refusing to film with her this season, she has continued to have a big presence because she’s the only original cast member.

Sunday’s new episode featured her chatting with daughter Gia Giudice and telling viewers that her children are go-getters who will stop at nothing to achieve their dreams.

Bravo shared footage of the scene on Instagram, which got the attention of fans and people who don’t usually say anything positive about the Garden State’s longest-serving cast member.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As an original star, viewers have watched her shape and grow as a person and a mother.

She regularly defends her daughters when their names are mentioned during conversations with her co-stars.

Teresa checks in with Gia

Check out the video below.

“You can say whatever you want about Tre but she’s a great mom,” one fan said.

Teresa Giudice fans are supporting her. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Gia has had an increased presence on the show this season, likely due to her working on a new Bravo series featuring other children of Real Housewives like Brooks Marks.

Teresa Giudice fans leap to support her. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“One thing seems to be true – she is a good mom and it shows in her children,” said another critic.

Another RHONJ viewer said they were “not a fan of Teresa but I will admit she has done an amazing job raising those girls.”

Teresa Giudice is getting support from people who aren’t her fans. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

With Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, being deported following his lengthy prison stint, she has been the one to raise them and prepare them for adulthood.

RHONJ fans speak out. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“Teresa has made a lot of mistakes, like anyone else in the world,” another critic wrote, adding:

“She is a great mother, and I love her family dynamic.”

“Teresa did such. great job with her daughters” said another fan.

Fans seem to agree that Teresa is a great mom. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The most recent episode of RHONJ played out very much like the calm before the storm.

Changes are coming for RHONJ

With just two episodes left this season, it seems that it will end in dramatic fashion when Teresa confronts her nemesis, Margaret Josephs, over comments made about her husband, Louie Ruelas.

We already know that everything will come to a head at Rails Steak House, where things reportedly get so heated that producers decline to film the ladies anymore this season.

As a result, the finale should probably be considered the end of an era because the show will be refreshed next season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.