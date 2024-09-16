RHONJ cast reunite at wedding for Margaret Joseph’s son: Here’s who got an invite

Margaret Josephs celebrated the wedding of her son, Bret Josephs over the weekend and several of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members were invited.

The women took to social media to share photos of the happy occasion as they snapped photos with Bret and his new bride.

In case you’re curious, Bret is not the son whose place of business Luis Ruelas called and threatened in Season 12.

Bret is one of three stepchildren from Margaret’s marriage to her first husband Jan Josephs, who passed away unexpectedly in 2022.

The RHOC star has been very open about her rocky relationship with her stepkids after she cheated on their dad with her now husband Joe Benigno.

However, Margaret and Bret remained close and the professional photographer and videographer is the only one of her kids that have made appearances on the show.

The RHONJ cast reunites for a New Jersey wedding

It’s not surprising that Dolores Catania snagged an invite to Bret’s wedding given her close relationship with Margaret.

She posted several images on Instagram from the event, including one of her and her boyfriend Paul Connell posing with the bride and groom.

Several of the Garden State ladies were also in attendance with their husbands including Melissa Gorga, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda.

Dolores snapped a group pick with her RHONJ castmates decked out in stunning formal wear.

She also posted a group shot of the men enjoying the festivities at the reception.

“Such a beautiful night celebrating a beautiful couple. Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after 🥂🤍,” she captioned the post.

Margaret Josephs says ‘my heart is full’ as her son Bret Josephs ties the knot

All the other Jersey women posted photos from the weekend wedding, including proud mom Margaret Josephs.

She posted snaps of Bret and his new wife, Rachel, titled “The Josephs 09.14.24.”

The RHONJ star shared a sweet video of the mother-son dance between her and Bret along with other behind-the-scenes moments from the event.

“My heart is full watching Bret & Rachel begin their happily ever after! ❤️” exclaimed Margaret. “A night full of love and happy tears.🥹 Congrats to the new Mr & Mrs Josephs !!”

Teresa Giudice was not invited to the wedding, which is not surprising given Luis’s treatment of Margaret’s family — threatening her son and wishing suffering on him during an angry rant in Season 13.

Jackie Goldschneider, who had a fallout with Margaret and Jennifer Aydin’s invites, also got lost in the mail.

Danielle Cabral was also noticeably absent from the wedding, but that’s because she’s vacationing in Greece with her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.